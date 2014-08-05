Damian Lillard Works At Movie Theater In Adidas “Boost Or Bust” Commercial

08.05.14 4 years ago

Damian Lillard’s star continues to rise. The Portland Trail Blazers All-Star and Team USA candidate shines in an amusing new ad from adidas featuring the Crazylight Boost. We’re not so sure that Lillard would be making popcorn and drinking from water bottles with straws if he weren’t rocking the Crazylights, but it’s clear his relationship with adidas will be increasingly fruitful for both parties as his career wears on. The camera loves the Oakland native almost as much as the court does.

Check out Dame’s “handles” one more time.

Impressive.

The Crazylight Boost ($140) will be available at adidas.com on September 1. And if what the shoes do for Lillard in “BOOST Or Bust” is any indication, they’ll definitely be worth picking up.

What do you think of Lillard’s new commercial?

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas#Portland Trail Blazers
