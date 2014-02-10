Damian Lillard’s 15 Best Dunks

Just like the Portland Trail Blazers have taken the NBA by storm this season with a 36-15 record,has put the NBA on notice. He’s anointed himself as one of the most cold-blooded players in the game, nailing clutch shots like free throws. Damian Lillard will make NBA history when he becomes the first player to compete in all five events (Skills Challenge, Slam Dunk Contest, Three-Point Shootout, Rising Stars Challenge, All-Star Game) during NBA All-Star Weekend. The Slam Dunk Contest is the most intriguing, as it will feature three All-Stars for the first time in 26 years (Lillard,and).

Dunking isn’t one of the things that comes to my mind when thinking of Damian Lillard. I mean, Lillard is only 6-3, 195 pounds. However, Lillard has compiled quite a few poster worthy dunks in his short time in the NBA that validate his entrance in the Slam Dunk Contest. Maybe you feel the same way, which makes this list the perfect introduction to Lillard’s dunking entrance. Enough talking, let’s enjoy some dunks.

15. Lillard steal and slam vs. Spurs

On this play, we see Damian Lillard charge into the passing lane, steal the pass and glide to the hoop for the slam. This dunk should be appreciated for the defensive risk that Dame took going after the pass and succeeding–then rewarding himself with a slam. I would have preferred a 360 windmill dunk myself, but this was just his rookie season. I’ll expect more out of any fast break opportunities that Dame Lillard gets after compiling this list.

14. Lillard blows past Aaron Brooks

Poor Aaron Brooks–this won’t be the only time he appears on this list. Lillard doesn’t even bother to use the screen that was set for him, just calmly ignores it and rolls to the rack for a deuce. Talk about a high percentage field goal. For some reason, the commentator said this dunk made his “tooth hurt”. I’m not sure what that means, but it was a pretty sweet dunk.