Damian Lillard Refuses To ‘Sell Myself Out’ To Win A Championship

Getty Image

Fresh off his fourth All-Star Game appearance, Damian Lillard has the Portland Trail Blazers in a position to make some noise once the playoffs roll around. Portland is currently at No. 4 in the Western Conference standings, and they’re poised to fight for an even higher seed once the second half of the regular season kicks off.

Of course, they were in a similar situation last spring, when they entered the playoffs as the three seed but were promptly swept out of the first round by the Pelicans. They’re motivated to avoid a repeat of that outcome, but not because they fear their star player might start looking for other opportunities for himself.

Lillard has been steadfast about his loyalty to the Blazers organization, which is a rare stance in today’s NBA where there’s so much jockeying to join up with other superstars to increase their chance of contending. In a recent interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, he explained what’s at the heart of that philosophy.