Damian Lillard Refuses To ‘Sell Myself Out’ To Win A Championship

02.19.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Fresh off his fourth All-Star Game appearance, Damian Lillard has the Portland Trail Blazers in a position to make some noise once the playoffs roll around. Portland is currently at No. 4 in the Western Conference standings, and they’re poised to fight for an even higher seed once the second half of the regular season kicks off.

Of course, they were in a similar situation last spring, when they entered the playoffs as the three seed but were promptly swept out of the first round by the Pelicans. They’re motivated to avoid a repeat of that outcome, but not because they fear their star player might start looking for other opportunities for himself.

Lillard has been steadfast about his loyalty to the Blazers organization, which is a rare stance in today’s NBA where there’s so much jockeying to join up with other superstars to increase their chance of contending. In a recent interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, he explained what’s at the heart of that philosophy.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers
TAGSDAMIAN LILLARDPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.19.19 14 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 4 days ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 1 week ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP