Dampier promises to take Tony Parker out

At one point during Tony Parker‘s one-man reenactment of Taken, Erick Dampier leveled TP with a hard foul that bordered on flagrant. Not that it fazed Parker — who got up, split the free throws, and finished with 38 points to even-up the Mavs/Spurs series — but it at least showed you where Damp’s head is at.

After the game, Dampier promised he wasn’t done with Parker. As he told the Dallas Morning News:

“Parker got into the teeth of our defense and caused problems. Every time he drives the lane, we have to put him on his back. The first foul has to tell him he’s in for a long night. My first foul Thursday night is going to put him on his back. I guarantee it.”

Nobody outside of San Antone’s camp is gonna complain about that kind of postseason tough talk — old-school dudes like Charles Oakley and Rick Mahorn lived on that credo of “No layups” — but I have to agree with Mavs beat writer Tim MacMahon when he wonders whether Damp should have kept his thoughts to himself. From that same article:

I questioned the wisdom of publicly declaring the intent to inflict pain when Parker gets in the paint. Doesn’t that significantly increase the odds that the refs will call a flagrant foul? If Dampier gets tossed, good luck defending Tim Duncan. You have to like the fact that Damp is perturbed and plans to do something about it, but the usually quiet big man didn’t choose his words very wisely.

Parker averaged 31 points on Dallas in the regular season, and if he keeps having games like last night, it’s not gonna matter that the Mavs have stolen homecourt advantage.

So what can Rick Carlisle and the Mavs do to contain Tony Parker?