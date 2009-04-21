Dampier promises to take Tony Parker out

At one point during Tony Parker‘s one-man reenactment of Taken, Erick Dampier leveled TP with a hard foul that bordered on flagrant. Not that it fazed Parker — who got up, split the free throws, and finished with 38 points to even-up the Mavs/Spurs series — but it at least showed you where Damp’s head is at.
After the game, Dampier promised he wasn’t done with Parker. As he told the Dallas Morning News:
“Parker got into the teeth of our defense and caused problems. Every time he drives the lane, we have to put him on his back. The first foul has to tell him he’s in for a long night. My first foul Thursday night is going to put him on his back. I guarantee it.”
Nobody outside of San Antone’s camp is gonna complain about that kind of postseason tough talk — old-school dudes like Charles Oakley and Rick Mahorn lived on that credo of “No layups” — but I have to agree with Mavs beat writer Tim MacMahon when he wonders whether Damp should have kept his thoughts to himself. From that same article:
I questioned the wisdom of publicly declaring the intent to inflict pain when Parker gets in the paint. Doesn’t that significantly increase the odds that the refs will call a flagrant foul? If Dampier gets tossed, good luck defending Tim Duncan.
You have to like the fact that Damp is perturbed and plans to do something about it, but the usually quiet big man didn’t choose his words very wisely.
Parker averaged 31 points on Dallas in the regular season, and if he keeps having games like last night, it’s not gonna matter that the Mavs have stolen homecourt advantage.
So what can Rick Carlisle and the Mavs do to contain Tony Parker?
damp right but now they gonna call a bullshit flagrant because he said something.
after hearing about this manu flopped out of fight/flight instinct.
Damp shouldnt be the only one. If Dallas’ big men all adopt the “no lay-ups” credo then San Antone is done. Without Ginobli Parker has to be near perfect for them to survive the first round and taking him out of the paint reduces his game at least a third. Being as small as he is, dudes like Brandon Bass and Singletary can easily bully him whenever he gets to the paint.
Its up to Parker now to destroy Dallas from the perimeter and force them to leave the middle open for cutters and his own back breaking drives.
San Antonio’s only chance to advance past this round is for Parker to get into Finals MVP mode, and that’s hard to do with 7 footers promising to lay your ass out.
Damp shouldve shut the hell up…the refs/league will now be waiting to blow the flagrant whistle
hey dime crew where is the best place to watch the playoffs tonight in NYC? visiting for business.. thanks
tony parker looks blowed in this picture……..And who the hell is erick damp hahaa..on the serious tip I think this is the mavs series to lose if they could contain parker duncan cant win a game by himself anymore,and the mavs bench is always gonna outscore the spurs becnh(led by Bruce bowen lol)
4 rebounds for Dampier. Work on that first.
Like on a date or what?
Ericka needs to man up on Timmy not Mr. Eva Langoria.
Dampier should take Parker out to dinner and not pay the bill…That will keep Tony Parker washing dishes all night
Damp couldn’t take out Susan Boyle
[www.youtube.com]
It’s the right attitude for Dampier to have (and I’m a Spurs fan), but, yeah, he shouldn’t have gone public with it. I guess the positive affect is that Parker might be apprehensive from the start, but now the refs will be looking for flagrants.
If Damp is going to be that aggressive, Timmy better roll to the basket every time Parker drives.
somewhere in offseason purgatory, shaq is laughing
Get em Erika!
Yeah Erica Dampier is trying to get himself ejected. I don’t think TP is scared to drive.
dallas hmm game three is crucial
He said it because he wanted to threaten TP, get in his head, and imbue his team with some toughness. Whatever – I don’t have a problem with it unless he crosses the line on the court.
1st, @ # 3 if you didnt notice, tony destroyed dallas from the outside as well as the inside.
2nd, dallas can go ahead and put all its attention of parker (i am sure they will) that just makes things that much more easy for tim, roger mason, finley, bonner, hell even bruce “no-yoga” bowen (see video)
[www.youtube.com]
That has got to be the dumbest shyt I’ve ever heard a big man say.If I were Tony im going for him just to get his ass ejected.
dallas needs help.
as in life ,even in the perfect situation ,some cats just can’t capitalize.
Bottom line they got shyted on by parker.Not the spurs.Parker.And your best response is this..
At heart the mavs are a tenth seed at best.dispicable!
dallas needs to move dirk to the 3 so they can bring in 2 enforcers to man the paint and rough tp around. damp alone cant do it since parker’s just gonna blow past him, with dirk wandering outside the lane with the rest of the perimeter oriented (on both defense and offense) mavs.
whos dampier???
and to the dude that posted “and im a spurs fan” you are not. everytime someone writes something to defend another team or player and finishes the line with oh and im a ….. fan YOU ARE NOT.
kidnap eva!!!
I’m more scared of Eva than Dampussy
lmao dampussy
Snoop just called to say that HE never hesitates to put a fool on his back,NBA baller,buster or otherwise…
as much as i hate the spurs thats just retarded for dampier to say that
I think it’s hardcore of him to say it, like back in the old days when it would be ok. like Riley’s knicks. he’s not going to hurt him, just send him a message. Mavs in 5
Jedi mind tricks?
I got mind control over Deebo! — Smokey from Friday!
“He’ll be like, ‘Shut the f*** up.’ I’ll be quiet. But when he leaves … I’ll be talking again.”
You either do or you do not, what’s the value of talking about it to the media? Parker should expect a hard foul taking it to the hole in the playoffs. Talking about just increases the odds of any contact getting the foul call and hard contact getting the flagrant.
if the spurs still had robert horry. he would take care of this.
So long as they’ve got 5 seven footers on the bench, the fouling-out-to-stop-a-point-guard-half-your-height tactic should work just fine.
Parker will get his buckets no matter what. Most likely they’ll be in the paint, even if the Dallas bigs try to bang him up. They each get 6 chances to do so, assuming they don’t foul anyone else. That’s a dumb way to play anyway… “Well, we can’t stop the guy from scoring with real defense, so let’s just try to break his neck.” I understand this is playoff time and if you don’t have the grit you should go fishing, but this is just dumb talk.
Gonna be a good series for the next 3 games as the Spurs dominate the Mavs. Might remind many of us of the Spurs-Suns series and how physical they are.
Don’t forget the current “No layups” torch-bearer, good ol’ “Ron Ron” Artest.
Perhaps it would be to get faster and quicker yourself, or perhaps to put on a helmet and shoulder pads and try another sport.