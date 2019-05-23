Getty Image

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert catches a lot of flack for how he chooses to involve himself in the Cavs. He’s well known for being someone that likes to take part in the day to day activities when possible and his influence can be felt across the team frequently.

Sometimes that’s financial, like not spending the extra money to keep David Griffin around, or in personnel, like making the decision that the Cavs were going to trade Kyrie Irving after his trade request. There was also Cleveland making moves with the long term in mind despite having LeBron James on the roster during the 2018-19 NBA season.

Now, there was plenty of reason to have that idea in mind, but it was a departure from the past three years with James when they went all-in at all times. This time around, Koby Altman and Gilbert kept one eye on the future while retooling the roster for the present as well. They saved money, got younger, and set Cleveland up for a rebuild should James leave, and sure enough that’s what he did. He bolted for Los Angeles once free agency hit and left Gibert feeling like he made the correct decision.