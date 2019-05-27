Getty Image

Dan Gilbert, owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers and founder and chairman of Quicken Loans, was hospitalized on Sunday after suffering stroke symptoms in Detroit.

Gilbert, 57, was taken to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital early Sunday morning and received treatment for symptoms of a stroke, although the details of what happened and official diagnosis were not released, per the family’s request. Quicken Loans did release a statement on Gilbert’s status on Sunday evening to The Detroit News.

“He received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably,” said a statement issued by the Quicken Loans family of companies following inquiries from The News. “Our collective thoughts and prayers are with Dan for a speedy recovery.”

The billionaire is from Detroit and the city is the home to Gilbert’s business headquarters. He was in town with a scheduled speaking engagement for this coming Wednesday, per The News, as well as Rocket Mortgage hosting a PGA Tour event in the Detroit area in June. Gilbert has been the principal owner of the Cavaliers since 2005 when he purchased the team.

We will provide further updates if they become available on Gilbert’s status, but for now we just know that he is recovering and will hopefully make a full recovery.