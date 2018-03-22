Rhode Island’s Dan Hurley Has Taken The UConn Head Coaching Job Over Pitt

03.22.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Dan Hurley was one of the hottest names on the coaching market thanks to his success turning the University of Rhode Island into a contender in the A-10 and leading them to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.

When Hurley’s Rams were knocked out in the second round by Duke after taking down Trae Young and Oklahoma in thrilling fashion in the first round, the push from bigger programs to land him began in earnest. There were two programs in particular hot on Hurley’s trail in UConn and Pittsburgh, with Rhode Island hoping to find a way to keep him.

On Thursday morning, we learned Hurley had chosen the Huskies, taking the job vacated when the school fired Kevin Ollie and entering a situation that many believe is one of the tougher spots in the country.

TAGSCollege BasketballRhode Island RamsUCONN HUSKIES

