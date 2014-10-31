Dan Le Batard Mocks Cavs And LeBron On Twitter

New uniforms, new court, the NBA’s best player returning to his hometown to play in a nationally televised home debut while a coterie of all-stars surround him. Check, check, check and check. Still, the Knicks played spoiler last night, 95-90 on TNT, when LeBron James and the Cavs came out flat to start the 2014-15 NBA season. As a result, Miami sports columnist and radio host Dan Le Batard, a frequent LeBron and Cavs foil ever since Decision 2.0 was announced, exhibited quite a bit of schadenfreude on Twitter during and after Cleveland’s stunning opening home loss.

First, Le Batard brought up pale Knicks power forward Jason Smith, who had a tremendous — by his standards — game: 5-of-6 from the field for 12 points and two rebounds in 18 minute. Dan said Smith outplayed James. He didn’t, at least not really, though his production was a lot better, but the tweet foreshadowed what was to come on Le Batard’s giddy timeline.

We all had Jason Smith outplaying LeBron, right? — Dan Le Batard Show (@LeBatardShow) October 31, 2014

Then he had this excellent RT of ESPN’s Darren Rovell about all the preparation Nike put into hyping a game with so many excellent narratives that actually turned into a homecoming dud for James and the Cavs.

Should have done for Jason Smith RT @darrenrovell: Nike LeBron banner 190 gallons of ink, took 300 hours to create pic.twitter.com/38HaIkaUK9” — Dan Le Batard Show (@LeBatardShow) October 31, 2014

Then he echoed the sentiment many have used as an explanation for James’ decision to leave the Miami Heat, mocking Cleveland’s oft-lauded moves this offseason in extending Kyrie Irving, trading for Kevin Love, and signing Mike Miller and Shawn Marion. Meanwhile, Chris Bosh was playing like a superstar in Miami’s opener.

LeBron needs more help — Dan Le Batard Show (@LeBatardShow) October 31, 2014

Then he made this comparison:

A Cavs metaphor for this evening?http://t.co/lxJrHxJb4P via @youtube — Dan Le Batard Show (@LeBatardShow) October 31, 2014

Le Batard is paid to be funny and entertaining as a radio host and some-time columnist. He was reprimanded for his billboard stunt by ESPN with a weekend-long suspension, but this type of behavior only endears him to his Miami listeners and readers. Cavs fans aren’t the only ones who get to be bitter when LeBron leaves.

(H/T SheridanHoops)

Were Le Batard’s tweets funny or not?

