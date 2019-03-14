Getty Image

With just 12 games remaining in their 2018-19 regular season, the Brooklyn Nets are in a strong position. The team holds a 4.5-game edge on two teams — the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets — that occupy the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference and, if the season ended in mid-March, Brooklyn would match up with the Philadelphia 76ers in what would be an intriguing 3-vs-6 battle in the playoffs.

Of course, it is too early to flatly assume the Nets will be taking part in the postseason but, with projection systems painting an exceptionally rosy picture, Brooklyn is in good shape. With that in mind, point guard D’Angelo Russell shared a bit of insight with Michael Scotto of The Athletic this week and, if you squint a bit, it would be easy to take his comments as a bit of a dig at a former employer.

“I’ve never been in this playoff hunt knowing that every game matters,” Russell said. “I’ve only been in situations where the season was kind of over with 20 games left. It’s definitely a different vibe. Looking forward to it. I think this is what it’s about.”