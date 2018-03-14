D’Angelo Russell Dropped 24 Points In Under Eight Minutes Against The Raptors

03.13.18 7 hours ago

Getty Image

Former No. 2 overall pick D’Angelo Russell has operated in relative obscurity this season after being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Brooklyn Nets. In terms of national NBA exposure, it would be difficult to come up with a bigger change of scenery, even with Brooklyn operating within the league’s top media market, not to mention Russell has also battled injury this season to the tune of only 34 game appearances through early March.

However, the talented guard made big-time news on Tuesday evening and it came as a result of an offensive explosion against the East’s top team, the Toronto Raptors. Brooklyn entered the contest as a nine-point home underdog in Las Vegas but that didn’t stop Russell from unloading on the Raptors defense from long range, knocking down seven (yes, seven) threes within the first eight minutes of game action.

