Getty Image

Brooklyn Nets guard D’Angelo Russell found himself in hot water on Wednesday night. The 2019 NBA All-Star Game selection was cited at LaGuardia Airport in New York City for marijuana possession, according to USA TODAY Sports. According to the report, Russell was preparing to fly to his hometown of Louisville, Ky., when the marijuana was found.

A person getting cited for marijuana possession in 2019 isn’t going to lead to anything major — in terms of what could potentially happen, the report indicates this infraction “is punishable by a fine of $100 or less.”

It was revealed, however, that Russell tried to use a can of iced tea in his bag to stash it.