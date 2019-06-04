Getty Image

We are now less than a month away from the start of free agency, as the NBA moved the beginning of the moratorium period to 6:00 p.m. ET on June 30, and there is the expectation that this could be one of the biggest free agency summers in recent memory.

The free agent class of 2019 is headlined by stars like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, and others, all of whom could be on the move and where they sign will likely determine the balance of power in the league moving forward. Behind that top tier, there are some intriguing free agents that may have to wait a bit until those top guys get sorted out to see what exactly their full markets could be.

D’Angelo Russell is among the players in that next tier, as the Nets’ first-time All-Star point guard will look to cash in on his tremendous season in Brooklyn. The Nets hold the rights to match any deal for their restricted free agent, but also are expected to be players for the likes of Irving and Durant, which will force them to make some decisions about cap holds. That means if Russell agrees to an offer sheet from elsewhere quickly, it will increase the pressure on the Nets to figure out what they’re going to do.