Report: D’Angelo Russell Will Meet With A Timberwolves Contingent Featuring Karl-Anthony Towns

06.29.19 31 mins ago

Getty Image

D’Angelo Russell is in a strange state of limbo as he enters free agency. The Brooklyn Nets standout will be a restricted free agent, but if the Nets sign Kyrie Irving, having another high-scoring point guard might be a bit redundant. If the Nets can pair a second max free agent with Russell, he’d be free to seek greener pastures.

Amid all of this, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Russell, especially because star center Karl-Anthony Towns desperately wants the team to bring Russell on board. It turns out that Towns will personally get the chance to pitch Russell on joining the Wolves right as free agency opens up, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will meet with Brooklyn Nets restricted free agent D’Angelo Russell when free agency opens on Sunday, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The Timberwolves contingent expected to be present at the meeting: president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas, head coach Ryan Saunders and franchise player Karl-Anthony Towns, sources said.

TAGSBROOKLYN NETSD'Angelo Russellkarl-anthony townsMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES
