D’Angelo Russell Has An Answer For The Tight MVP And ROY Races

Getty Image

As the 2018-19 NBA season winds to a close, a great deal of attention is being paid to two major award races.

As usual, the MVP debate takes most of the oxygen and, this year, the battle between Rockets guard James Harden and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is generating all kinds of buzz. In addition, the Rookie of the Year award race is quite interesting, with Mavs standout Luka Doncic cooling off a bit (at least from an efficiency perspective) and Hawks guard Trae Young zooming to the finish with memorably productive play.

The nip-and-tuck nature of both races (at least in the court of public opinion) leads to many varying opinions but, on Sunday, Nets guard D’Angelo Russell weighed in with a viewpoint that is gaining traction in some circles. To put it plainly, he believes that each race should be called… a draw.