Getty Image

The Brooklyn Nets are viewed as the likely landing spot for Kyrie Irving in free agency. It remains to be seen if Kevin Durant would end up coming with him, but regardless, if Irving does head to Brooklyn, major questions exist about what the future would hold for the team’s current All-Star guard, D’Angelo Russell.

While Russell is on the open market this summer, he is a restricted free agent, and it’s unclear if the Nets would try to keep him in the event Irving comes on board or renounce his rights and let him become an unrestricted free agent. Should that happen, a new report indicates that Russell wouldn’t be opposed to returning to the team that drafted him and, ultimately, traded him to Brooklyn.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report wrote about what Russell’s summer could entail, and mentioned the Los Angeles Lakers as a potential landing spot. Despite the messy breakup between team and player a few years back, the absence of a certain former executive who loves to tweet may help the Lakers if they wanted to bring Russell on board.

“Russell’s breakup with the Lakers wasn’t pretty, but it’s difficult to hold grudges in this league,” Pincus wrote. “With Johnson gone, some close to Russell have indicated he may be open to the idea if Brooklyn isn’t in the picture.”