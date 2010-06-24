Daniel Orton Might Be Doing “Stay In School” PSAs Very Soon

Just a week ago, Daniel Orton was canceling workouts all over the country. It was even rumored the Oklahoma City Thunder had given the former Kentucky big man a promise with their 21st pick. Now, he’s probably going to wish he returned to Lexington.

Yahoo! Sports wrote that Orton’s draft stock is falling faster than anyone in Thursday’s draft:

Orton’s combination of knee issues, poor conditioning and personal turmoil surrounding his predraft process has raised multiple warning signs for NBA teams. A 6-foot-10 freshman, Orton had been considered a prospect for the middle of the first round, but several league executives suggested on Wednesday morning that he could drop into the second. “It could be like one of those anvils falling in a cartoon,” one Western Conference executive said. “It’s a perfect storm of stuff happening with him â€“ the knee, the conditioning, the stuff going on around him,” one Eastern Conference personnel director said. “I think he drops right out of the first [round].”

It was a bit of a shock that Orton came out in the first place given that he averaged just three points and three rebounds a game during his lone college season. Now, that decision appears likely to haunt him for a while.

Many of Orton’s problems are a result of family struggle for control after he got rid of his representation, Raymond Brothers. Through most of the draft process, his family as well as his friend, former NBA coach Bob Hill, represented him. That was a mistake.

Last year, it was incredible how far DeJuan Blair fell after teams were scared away because of his knees. Almost every year, something happens to a prospect at the last minute that drastically alters their Draft position.

It now appears like Orton might have to play his way onto a roster with non-guaranteed second round money.

