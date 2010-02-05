Danilo Gallinari, Channing Frye Headline NBA Three-Point Shootout

Dallas hosted the inaugural Three-Point Shootout in 1986, with Larry Bird defeating Craig Hodges in the final round. This year, Daequan Cook will return in an attempt to become the sixth player to capture consecutive titles. His competition: 2010 All-Stars Chauncey Billups and Paul Pierce, along with rookie Stephen Curry, Channing Frye and the league leader, Danilo Gallinari.
Right off the bat, everyone in the office decided to take their pick. Winning the Three-Point Shootout is an art. If I had to choose right now, I’m without a doubt going with my man Channing.
Who do you think is going to win?
curry or billups
mr. bigshot ftw
No way Billups wins this…going with Gallinari, the Frye.
*then Frye…is what i meant.
Curry will shut this one down. Dallas, home of the original 3pt shootout, big lights, turn back the clock night to the 80’s—-Lightskinn will reign again!!!! Al-B-sure will drop a new album, the Debarge brothers getting back together (unless Chico still locked up), And that cat from “The Last Dragon” will get the lead role in the new “Last Dragon” remake. All I need is a fat gold dookey rope and some Addidas!
sorry i spazed out on coffee for a min…i’m cool now
NILO-NATION RISE TO YOUR FEET.
droppin bombs from milan to texas.
the man has a ratchet from deep and your all about to witness.
haters rejoice
Going with the Rooster simply because of the nickname! Year of the Rooster! LOL.
C-rilla I was diggin the 80’s throw back. LOL. Spaz on
lol @ billups
for whatever reason he has done always awful in the contest. morrow would have been nice, probably the best stand still shooter from downtown. but instead they take pierce who will be horrible(nice percentage i know) and billups who will be horrible.
milk carton: Andrea Bargnani…
No Anthony Morrow?!?! What a travesty!
Just my hunch, but Pierce is gonna be that guy who gets like an 8-9 in the first round. I doubt he’s going to take it seriously. He might not even wear a uniform.
Paul pierce lobbied to be in it. He’s actually practiced and prepared for it this time. C’mon AB.
With that said, curry going to win it. Kid can shoot the lights out.
I’m just saying, I’ve seen Pierce at All-Star Weekend multiple times. He puts in work after-hours.
@ Chicagorilla
hahaha speechless.
Wheres Morrow and Dudley? I like Pierce and Billups, gives the competition some star power, but why not reward the players who actually specialize in the three point shot??
Stephen Curry over JJ Redick?
How does the list include Billups, Pierce, and Curry and the title of this article says “Danilo Gallinari, Channing Frye Headline …”. They what? Headline? Am i missing something?
the wrong Celtic’s in there. Eddie shoulda gotten the nod.
I got Paul Pierce
Danilo is trash… I got steph curry taking this one as the underdog
kyle korver would win this with his eyes closed
Is Nash gonna hand the balls to Frye?
Curry.
Morrow would have done well I think, as mentioned earlier.
best shootout would be…
– cook
– allen
– nowitzki
– curry
– morrow
– gallinari
Pierce and Billups don’t belong in this thing. You might as well put LeBron and Wade in the dunk contest. Leave these events to the lesser known guys who deserve to get noticed for what they excel at.
if the rooster is feelin it, he will win it
JJ Reddick has to be in here just for the fact that he was supposedly the best shooter in college. I wanna see how that title holds up.
Going with Steph Curry for the win. Pierce, Frye, and Billups just aren’t smooth enough; Gallo won’t be able to get into a good enough rhythm to get all the shots off in time; and Daequan Cook, is, well, Daequan Cook.
How is JJ left off this? he is a specialist. Always a prolific 3 point shooter and excels in these events. This would be nice look for him since he is progressing and making solid contributions for Orlando.
I love Curry too. Would have been nice to see these 2 square off. I like Curry to win this.
But very disappointed in the NBA. Also Anthony Morrow. This needs to be about 3 point specialists. If Curry wasn’t in this I wouldn’t even watch this.
Pierce has no business in the contest. He’s a boiling bag of dick tips waiting to explode. Garbage 3 point shooter….if they had a fadeaway free throw line contest he might have a chance. He sucks..
That being said, steph curry is going home with the chip.
Raddick? Kapono?
Going with Gallo or Curry
Gallo is a trashy gunner. He’s a punk-ass. Anyone but Gallo
Btw, Paul Pierce can’t write. Read his blog, its like a third-grade writing level. Pathetic.
Billups sets a new pb for 3’s in a game last night. 9 for 13.
suck it
need bargnani in here
pierce hands down, hes lights out when his feet are set
nelson asaytono b*thces!
allan caidic ftw!!
D’Antoni obviously put Gallinari’s hat in the ring. He thinks he is the best shooter he has EVER SEEN…..ha ha ha….That is all he is good at, 3 pt shooting..and yet he is a STARTER….better players are benched….disgraceful…that is why the KNICKS are losing. Great job D’Antoni…keep playing your friend’s son.