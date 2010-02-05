Danilo Gallinari, Channing Frye Headline NBA Three-Point Shootout

02.05.10 9 years ago 40 Comments

Dallas hosted the inaugural Three-Point Shootout in 1986, with Larry Bird defeating Craig Hodges in the final round. This year, Daequan Cook will return in an attempt to become the sixth player to capture consecutive titles. His competition: 2010 All-Stars Chauncey Billups and Paul Pierce, along with rookie Stephen Curry, Channing Frye and the league leader, Danilo Gallinari.

Right off the bat, everyone in the office decided to take their pick. Winning the Three-Point Shootout is an art. If I had to choose right now, I’m without a doubt going with my man Channing.

Who do you think is going to win?

