Danilo Gallinari Switches Sneakers From Reebok To adidas

When Danilo Gallinari arrived in New York in 2008, the city couldn’t get enough of him. What was he wearing, where was he going – it’s as if he was dating a Kardashian. But after being traded to Denver last season as part of the deal for Carmelo Anthony, the fervor screeched to a halt. He finished out the year with the Nuggets before heading overseas to play in Italy during the lockout, keeping a relatively low profile along the way. Well, Gallo’s back, and he’ll be wearing some new shoes when he takes the court for the first time in Denver’s preseason game against Phoenix on Dec. 20.

For those of you that followed Gallinari while we was playing for his former Italian team Olimpia Milano, you would have noticed that he recently switched from the Reebok Zig Pro Future to the adidas adiZero Crazy Light. And after checking with representatives from both Reebok and adidas, it has been confirmed that Gallo has changed teams – as you can see in the photo to the right.

But don’t worry, it’s all in the family. If you don’t remember, adidas purchased Reebok for $3.8 billion in 2006.

Here are two of Gallinari’s recent ads for Reebok:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.