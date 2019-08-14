Danny Ainge Thinks Too Many Celtics Prioritized Individual Goals Last Season

Getty Image

The Boston Celtics came into the 2018-19 season as overwhelming favorites in the Eastern Conference after a run to the conference finals the previous season without their two star players: Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward.

Instead, the Celtics were an average team for much of the year, dogged by infighting all season before flaming out in five games in the second round of the playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks. An abundance of talent never coalesced together, and Boston was forced to hit the reset button this offseason.

Celtics president Danny Ainge believes that the team actually suffered from too much talent, as all of the young players who broke out during the 2018 playoffs came into the next season looking to make names for themselves. As he said on “The Michael Holley Podcast”: