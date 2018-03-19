Danny Ainge Clarified His ‘Setback’ Comments About Gordon Hayward’s Rehab

#Boston Celtics
03.18.18 2 hours ago

After a 108-89 loss to the Pelicans on Sunday, the Celtics have dropped three of their last four and are literally and figuratively limping into the postseason.

Boston figures to still land the No. 2 seed in the East as they are 6.5 games up on third-place Cleveland, but as their injury report remains filled with more star power than their active lineup, there are some concerns the Celtics are too banged up at the wrong time to make much noise in the East. Kyrie Irving and Al Horford figure to come back soon, which is a big boost, but Marcus Smart will miss 6-8 weeks and it is sounding increasingly unlikely they will get Gordon Hayward back at any time during the postseason, even if they made a deep run.

The latest update on Hayward came from general manager Danny Ainge, who discussed the status of the star forward this past week on Boston radio. Ainge mentioned Hayward suffering a “setback” during rehab and how he wasn’t even on the court yet, so while nothing was completely ruled out, fans shouldn’t get too excited about the possibility of him returning this season.

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSGordon Hayward

