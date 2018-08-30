Danny Ainge Admits There Were Times He Thought The Kyrie Irving Trade Might Fall Through

Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the Kyrie Irving trade becoming official. While the announcement of the deal celebrated its birthday eight days ago, you might remember that things were in a state of limbo for more than a week in the aftermath. Eventually, after several days of negotiating, the Boston Celtics tacked on an additional second-round pick, and things became official.

The rumbling at the time was that the Cleveland Cavaliers were leery about making the move after looking at Isaiah Thomas’ injured hip, but things ultimately were able to be worked out in the end. As it turns out, though, Danny Ainge had some skepticism over that happening.

Ainge spoke to Chris Forsberg of ESPN regarding the deal, and in retrospect, the Celtics’ President of Basketball Operations let it be known that even he got concerned at times, and wasn’t considering this a sure thing until everything was finalized.

