Getty Image

The NBA’s GOAT debate is always simmering just below the surface, waiting for that added heat to boil over. LeBron James gave it just that last week when a clip from his “More Than An Athlete” series with ESPN+ and UNINTERRUPTED hit the interwebs showing him explaining why, to him, winning the 2016 NBA title made him the best player of all time.

That, naturally, sparked plenty of conversation, including people insisting LeBron should be more humble like Michael Jordan about the GOAT debate, which of all the arguments to make for MJ, him being humble probably isn’t the best one. Anyways, the discussion about LeBron and Jordan will never change unless James rips off a few more championships, because for now the argument is over stats or titles, with neither side really being willing to budge.

This video, however, brings up the question of whether LeBron, already, should feel this way. While it amazes me that we continue to be confused and upset by professional athletes being wildly self-confident — sometimes bordering on overconfidence — it still happens and even happens to former players themselves. Many have voiced their disagreement with LeBron, which is fine, but Celtics GM Danny Ainge made a comparison recently that likely won’t sit well with the King.