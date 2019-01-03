Danny Ainge Wonders If LeBron Is ‘Taking The Donald Trump Approach’ In Calling Himself The GOAT

01.03.19 27 mins ago

Getty Image

The NBA’s GOAT debate is always simmering just below the surface, waiting for that added heat to boil over. LeBron James gave it just that last week when a clip from his “More Than An Athlete” series with ESPN+ and UNINTERRUPTED hit the interwebs showing him explaining why, to him, winning the 2016 NBA title made him the best player of all time.

That, naturally, sparked plenty of conversation, including people insisting LeBron should be more humble like Michael Jordan about the GOAT debate, which of all the arguments to make for MJ, him being humble probably isn’t the best one. Anyways, the discussion about LeBron and Jordan will never change unless James rips off a few more championships, because for now the argument is over stats or titles, with neither side really being willing to budge.

This video, however, brings up the question of whether LeBron, already, should feel this way. While it amazes me that we continue to be confused and upset by professional athletes being wildly self-confident — sometimes bordering on overconfidence — it still happens and even happens to former players themselves. Many have voiced their disagreement with LeBron, which is fine, but Celtics GM Danny Ainge made a comparison recently that likely won’t sit well with the King.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSDanny AingeLeBron James

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.26.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.26.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP