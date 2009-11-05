Danny Granger Explains Storming Out Of The Locker Room And His Batcave

Indiana Pacers star Danny Granger is as low key as it gets. But after Indiana’s third straight loss against Denver on Tuesday night, Granger aka Batman made a big statement by storming out of the locker room without speaking to the media. Prior to last night’s game against the Knicks, we talked to the All-Star about the slow start and getting that first win. As fate would have it three hours later, Granger got 21 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals as the Pacers went on to earn that inaugural “W”.
Dime: How was your Halloween?
Danny Granger: It was good. We had the day off so that was cool.
Dime: Did you dress up as Batman?
DG: (laughs) No Batman outfit. I just stayed home and hung out with my family.
Dime: We know you are building a Batcave in your house in New Mexico. How’s that progressing?
DG: (laughs) It’s making some progress. We’re still digging, we still have a ways to go.
Dime: So are you going all out having all the TV monitors in the cave and an authentic Batmobile?
DG: Something like that. I’m taking it pretty far. Not too crazy, but it will be something you’ve never seen before.
Dime: Now that you are an All-Star, do you feel more is expected out of you this year?
DG: Yeah, I think my team is holding me to a higher standard, I’m holding myself at a higher standard. It’s an ongoing struggle to perform at a higher level, but I’m very capable of it.
Dime: Now that you are no longer flying under the radar, what specific kinds of defenses have you seen thrown at you in the past year?
DG: (laughs) You know, just about everything. From double teams to loading to the ball to switching, to zones, everything. I’ve seen them all. I think the NBA has gotten more technical as far as covering offenses and very good offensive players. So it gets hard sometimes.
Dime: How hard has the Pacers’ 0-3 start been for you personally?
DG: Very tough, considering we didn’t make the playoffs last year but we were very close. We definitely blew an opportunity to get off to a good start. We haven’t played well, particularly on the offensive end. It’s just a matter of getting our confidence and getting that first win under our belt and moving ahead from there.
Dime: Explain what happened last night with you immediately leaving the locker room without talking to the media after losing to Denver.
DG: It was just frustration. I didn’t want to deal with nothing.
Dime: How do you regroup after a frustration loss like that?
DG: I tend to take a lot of things personally. I don’t care how many games we played, I take losses to heart. That gets the best of me sometimes and I just had to watch the game film and find out what went wrong and it’s time to put it behind me because we have another game tonight.
Dime: Do you feel you need to be more vocal this year on the court or are you a more of a lead by example type of leader?
DG: More vocal definitely. Lead by example doesn’t really get it done anymore. So definitely more vocal.
Dime: Like you were saying earlier, you were so close to the playoffs. Do you feel the blame falls on you if you fail to make the playoffs?
DG: A lot of it would. Basketball is a team game. You can have a lot of good players on teams but if you don’t have an overall team, you won’t be successful. So, a lot of people will take ownership on that too.
"How hard has the Pacer's 3-0 start been for you personally?" Is that a typo, shouldnt it be 0-3?
