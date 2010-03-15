Danny Granger: “If I was LeBron, I’d go to New York”

Don’t get mad Cleveland fans, but it seems the media aren’t the only ones fueling the fire surrounding LeBron‘s departure from your great city. In an interview with Gery Woelfel of The Journal Times, Danny Granger was asked whether or not he thought LeBron would stay in Cleveland or bolt to New York. Let’s just say Granger will be drawing some boos when the Cavs take on the Pacers at home this Wednesday.

“If I was LeBron, I’d go to New York,” said Granger. “New York is the media mecca as far as endorsements and being able to expand your personal net worth. The exposure you can get there isn’t only nationally but globally. New York does all that for you.”

If Granger gets it, you certainly know that James does too. While nothing is set in stone, it is interesting to see other players in the League also preparing for the LeBron in a No. 6 Knicks uniform next season. (Don’t worry, it’s not retired.)

What do you think? Will LeBron land in New York this summer? Do you think he should?

Other Must-Read Stories About LeBron:

– Top 15 NBA In-Game Dunkers

– The NBA’s All-Athlete Team

– LeBron James Won’t Make More Money By Switching Jersey To No. 6

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.