Danny Granger: “If I was LeBron, I’d go to New York”

Don’t get mad Cleveland fans, but it seems the media aren’t the only ones fueling the fire surrounding LeBron‘s departure from your great city. In an interview with Gery Woelfel of The Journal Times, Danny Granger was asked whether or not he thought LeBron would stay in Cleveland or bolt to New York. Let’s just say Granger will be drawing some boos when the Cavs take on the Pacers at home this Wednesday.
“If I was LeBron, I’d go to New York,” said Granger. “New York is the media mecca as far as endorsements and being able to expand your personal net worth. The exposure you can get there isn’t only nationally but globally. New York does all that for you.”
If Granger gets it, you certainly know that James does too. While nothing is set in stone, it is interesting to see other players in the League also preparing for the LeBron in a No. 6 Knicks uniform next season. (Don’t worry, it’s not retired.)
What do you think? Will LeBron land in New York this summer? Do you think he should?
D’Antoni’s style of play doesn’t translate well to playoff success. What’s more important — media access or NBA Championships?
(the answer is NBA Championships)
Aron if you post my pass the mic piece you will see how I feel.
D’Antoni’s style of play = open court
Open court + Lebron = Unstoppable
As a Long time suffering NY KNICKS fan – my advice to Lebron?..Stay in Cleveland. until NY gets rid of Dolan (I hope he chokes on a Guitar string)…NYK are lost. The Coach now wouldnt know what Defence is..if it walked up and picked his pocket. I think Loyalty & Family means more to Lebron than Money & media Exposure (both of which he has now)
Stay at home young man!
D’Antoni’s style = winless
Lebron = wants to win
Money = Go to NY
Winning = don’t go to NY
He should come to Detroit….
Nobody gives a rat’s ass about the Knicks for the last 5 years or even more because they are just not built to win.
If Lebron goes to NY and let’s say the Knicks makes the playoffs and gets an early exit. Lebron would definitely get media attention alright. A NEGATIVE one and probably non stop criticism why he left Cleveland.
Lebron has tons of money and will continue to make tons of it throughout his career and maybe beyond. If the max contract and media are the only things NY has to offer. I think Lebron should stay in Cleveland he has a good team that might continue to get better. Get a ring first Lebron before you worry about anything else! One injury can end it all so get the ring while you can.
Im guessing Danny Granger doesn’t want to be in Indiana anymore. Anyways, if he wants to make boat loads of money, he should go to NY. If he wants a ring, he’ll stay in Cleveland. Simple as that
Win a ring in Cleveland then go to New York… LOL
Best of both worlds right there
I’m from New York & I could care less. What the Knicks & Nets need is to add at least 1 damn player from the hometown. Neither of these teams have the coach,personnel,owners,scouts,etc. To honestly contest for a championship. $$$ is the only concern. Winning takes care of most everything. The fans are the only ones suffering while up top figures it out.
Not drafting Brandon Jennings & Mike Mustache were two mistakes. That will hurt us for at least the next 3 yrs. Let me guess Ricky Rubio,Mcgrady,Lebron,Bosh, & whoever. Eastern Conference Champions. Give me a Kit Kat. Gallinari,Chandler,Douglas are worse help than what the Raptors have NOW. Duhon is worthless as well as Curry Crunch. Al Harrington looks old & needs Phx or Denver. Give the St.Johns job to either Mo Hicks,Bob Mckillop, or Duane”Tiny”Morton. We need someone who’s entrenched in NYC city basketball. Players will come if the right coach & system is implemented.
Mark Jackson would also be perfect for the job. Though I want him to get the Knicks job. I wouldn’t even mind if Kenny Smith got the St.Johns job. Honestly if I were Lebron I’d make Dolan sell. The whole organization needs to be re-tooled. How do you continously blow drafts. What the hell are you looking at? The Knicks have the potential to be a bigger show than L.A. Build it & they will come.
Pleaseeeeeeeeeeee. FYI.. Rudy Gay isn’t the answer alone Neither is Joe Johnson. Go after Chris Paul/Bosh/Amare or CP3/JJ/Marc Gasol/Rudy.
Of all the KNicks players that came through. Who do we have in our office. Starks & Allan Houston. Neither were very talented or bleed NY. Starks all heart no skill. A.Houston-Great 1st half set shot & NO heart no Defense. Also the timing of that dunk against the bulls was better than the actual dunk itself. A.Houston was a humble & 100 million to expensive for nothing. Wasn’t worth a quarter of that. Starks also cost us a Championship. Streakiness at its worse. He couldn’t dribble or pass. Damn the Knicks they help to ruin our city’s crop of talent. What have we been looking at all these years.
We will certainly see what he is all about wont we??
Winning or Money?? I honestly dont know..
I wonder what Danny Granger as himself would do if he can go to the Knicks? He probably be the next Al Harrington.
Of course LBJ should at least consider going to NY.
All this talk about him getting the same exposure in Cleveland and NY is absolute bullcrap.
I’m European, and I assure you almost nobody here knows who LBJ is, unless they’re basketball fans. But everybody and their mothers knew who MJ or Magic were…the difference? Major WORLD Markets, of course.
And LBJ knows that.
The also knows that any team with him on board has a chance to win the Championship. NY has the pieces and the cap space to surround him with enough players to build a quality team.
And don’t forget next year Mr.Curry is a walking, fat 10M expiring contract…
LBJ wants to win. He can get money without playing in a big market.
Lebron will be in Cleveland next year.
Hi, I’m Factman.
Fact: What will end up happening this summer is a waiting game. Other RELEVANT role players and supporting cast players will wait for New York to sign a superstar (such as Bosh/Lebron etc). Yet, at the same time, those superstars, who we all know want chips over cash, will wait for the Knicks to make some moves to ensure there is a decent supporting cast before they even consider moving to NYC. Both parites will be waiting for something to happen, and the Knicks management will not be able to make it happen. This is the paradox that will entrench the Knicks this summer, in what will be one of the most dissapointing offseasons in Knicks franchise history (which says ALOT).
The only way they can get the ball rolling is if they land John Wall out of the draft-but this is unlikely to happen even if they end up with the first pick as we all know that the NYC exec seem to be drunk while they make their scouting decisions, making the scrub players look a whole lot more attractive.
You’re Welcome.
I think it depends on what happens this year..
If LBJ wins; then he bolts and tries to re-build NYC like he did with Cleveland.
If he loses; he stays and tries to win next year. i think he realizes how close he is and doesn’t want to start over til he gets one.
overstatement of the year by ‘eyes’ in post #12
Both Allan Houston and John Starks were incredible players for the Knicks. I wouldn’t say Houston’s last second winner over the Heat to win a playoff series was “no heart” or lacking talent.
Yes, Lebron should go to New York. The game has never seen anyone the likes of him. You think he’s big now? The way he is getting better ever year….add that to playing on the big stage of NY = bigger than Tiger Woods.
His game would clash with D’Antoni’s style of play??? Ridiculous. 1) Lebron would put up SCARY numbers in all categories with an offense that plays like New York. What did he do against New York when Cleveland adapted to that style of play??? 2) D’Antoni ain’t stupid. Lebron will NEVER, and I mean NEVER, be forced to change his game to play what D’Antoni calls. Any coach who “coaches” Lebron understands that they better keep “The Chosen One” happy–play the way that He wants them to play.
Better to stay in Cleveland to try and win a championship??? Ludicrous. Lebron already tried that and failed a bunch of times. Cleveland is no better NOW than it was when they made their playoff runs the last several years. What do they have NOW that makes a championship that much more realistic??? Shaq? Antawn Jamison? JJ Hickson????? Give me break. Lebron’s chances to win a title in NY will be just as good as his chances to win a title in Cleveland.
is everybody posting here from cleveland or something?
his style doesn’t match NY or NY isn’t built to win? so what, neither was cleveland when he first showed up. bottom line is he can do whatever the hell he wants and hire and fire anybody (including D’antoni). he’d be the king of that franchise.
if you ask any sane person, he’d be crazy to stick around in cleveland. let’s see him put up 34/9/9 under d’antoni and you tell me if they can win or not…
if u really knew ur facts Factman, u would know the knicks dont have a 1st rounder this year.
Hi, Im Factman:
Fact: @23…this makes it even more unlikely that LeBron will end up in a Knicks jersey! Thank you! and…
You’re Welcome.
He will go to NY if he is smart and really put on something NYC and the world has never seen.
As far as the coach and system that will be right up LeBron’s way and he should flourish with an actual coach.
Granted Spike Lee is going to cream himself every game. LOL
New York isnt just the Knicks, the Nets should also be in discussion. Nets have a better core and owner compare to the Knicks. Add John Wall and a new coach next season and the Nets would be in contention for playoffs in several years.
Players make the franchise; Franchises don’t make the player. Lebron can make a franchise global
I’d go to the Nets. Imagine Harris, Lopez and Lebron on the same team. Im not sure how much money the nets have, but if they can bring Lebron over, I’m sure Bosh or Amare would do anything to get in that starting 5.
Why go to NY? Only reason is money. He can go to NY and be an icon or he can stay in Cleveland or go to Miami/Chicago and be an icon with a ring. Simple as that.
The NBA, Nike, McDonald’s, Gatorade, etc… (and whoever the hell else he sponsors) are all global, he can get the global exposure anywhere. He can’t get the rings anywhere. With Team USA and averaging 40+ minutes a game, he better go where he can win. He has been fortunate to not get an injury so far and his body is going to start wearing down soon. If he is smart he will go where he can win NOW and that ain’t the Knicks.
win a ring first.. then maybe, just maybe, LBJ could move to the nets or knicks..
he’s got the money and endorsements.. what more could he ask for.. of course, a championship.. giong to the knicks will be two steps backward from that goal.. no, make that making goal impossibullllllllll
Is the Dolan that is running the Knicks related to the same Dolan that owns the Cleveland Indians? Our Dolan doesn’t want to EVER spend any money on players for our team and we’ve been suffering since the late 90’s because of it. Besides, they’ve built the Cavs around LeBron and he has more say in the organization than most people realize. Dan Gilbert realizes who his cash cow is, I don’t think he’d just let him walk away. That’s why the King gets what ever he wants. Bring a ring to my city and it will all be worth it.
Nets are garbage, have always been garbage and will always continue to be….garbage.