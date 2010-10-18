Danny Granger Pulled Over By The Cops

While the Pacers are scheduled to play the Timberwolves in a preseason game tomorrow night in Minneapolis, they ran into a little hiccup this afternoon when their best player, Danny Granger, was pulled over on his way to the airport. Driving his car for the first time in four months, Granger apparently forgot to check for expired license plate tags.
Tweet #1: Heading 2 the airport 2 leave 2 miinnesota & a cop just pulled me ovr. Apparently my plates R expired! ths is the 1st time ive driven ths car in 4 months & ths happens!! Smh
Tweet #2: I missed the team plane and now I’m getting towed!!
Tweet #3: Yep… They just took my car lol… Now I’m standing on the interstate lookin like an idiot lol
The moral of this story is to always make sure you renew your license plate tags. No word whether or not Granger is still on the side of the highway.
I’d like to confirm, that yes, granger is still standing on the freeway. somebody should bring him a burrito
First my wife gets pulled over for expired plates, now Danny Granger…damn those cops, that’s all they’re looking for these days….LMFAO
no way this would have happened to lebron or kobe :D
Hahaha that’s my nightmare right there.
WTF? They don’t tow you if you have expired tags… they just give you a ticket..
Wow, Granger gets no love in his city. Like someone else said, if that’s Kobe or Wade your telling me the cops don;t just give a friendly warning. Damn, your telling me they pull that ish on Manning? Pacers get no love smh
Stunnaboy2K11 says:
Wow, Granger gets no love in his city. Like someone else said, if that’s Kobe or Wade your telling me the cops don;t just give a friendly warning. Damn, your telling me they pull that ish on Manning? Pacers get no love smh
LMAO!!
Hell yea. I can imagine the cops acting like Peyton did in his one commercial where he was going around asking fans for their autographs
IMPD or ISP must have their batons up their asses. This is such a joke… you know the dude has the money to renew his license, so it’s not like he wouldn’t have renewed on purpose. Sometimes it makes sense to cut someone slack and this is one of those times. If he was speeding and thinking he’s above everyone (*cough* Tyreke Evans *COUGH*), then he would deserve what is coming… but this is a bullshit move.
It sucks but what can u do? They cant let him drive it amd u cant just leave it on the side of the highway…
Pacers fans:
don’t pretend you don’t know why when Granger bolts from the great city of Indianapolis.
twitter is gay