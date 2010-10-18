Danny Granger Pulled Over By The Cops

While the Pacers are scheduled to play the Timberwolves in a preseason game tomorrow night in Minneapolis, they ran into a little hiccup this afternoon when their best player, Danny Granger, was pulled over on his way to the airport. Driving his car for the first time in four months, Granger apparently forgot to check for expired license plate tags.

Tweet #1: Heading 2 the airport 2 leave 2 miinnesota & a cop just pulled me ovr. Apparently my plates R expired! ths is the 1st time ive driven ths car in 4 months & ths happens!! Smh

Tweet #2: I missed the team plane and now I’m getting towed!!

Tweet #3: Yep… They just took my car lol… Now I’m standing on the interstate lookin like an idiot lol

The moral of this story is to always make sure you renew your license plate tags. No word whether or not Granger is still on the side of the highway.

