Danny Green Makes The Greatest Food-Related Shot You’ll Ever See

Forget the weird, stalking vibe they got going on in this video. Forget that food, even though it looks absolutely delicious. You can even forget the shot too if you believe this is fake (I’m assuming it is). But it was still really cool seeing Danny Green make one of the craziest shots you’ll ever see.

Have you ever made a (fake) shot this good?

