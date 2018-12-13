Getty Image

Things are going pretty well for the Toronto Raptors right now. The Raptors boast the best record in the NBA, sitting at 23-7 with a 3.5 game cushion for first place in the Eastern Conference. To drive home that this might be a special year north of the border, Toronto absolutely mashed Golden State on Wednesday night in Oracle Arena despite the fact that Kawhi Leonard didn’t play.

It was a statement win, one which gave Toronto a season sweep over the two-time defending champions. But despite all of the good that surrounds the Raptors right now, one of their major offseason acquisitions — someone who knows what it takes for a team to win a championship — doesn’t think Toronto is there quite yet.

Danny Green spoke with Adam Zagoria of Forbes about the current state of the Raptors. Not only does he think Toronto isn’t the best team in the league, he thinks it’s not even the best squad in the East, despite its record.