The Spurs have won five games in a row to move themselves firmly into the playoff picture in the Western Conference once again as they look to extend their league best postseason appearance streak to 21 years.

For the first time in a long time that streak has been in doubt, including a low point in which they found themselves 10th in the conference not long ago. The biggest cause of this year’s drama in San Antonio is the injury status of Kawhi Leonard, who has appeared in just nine games and has missed the majority of the season due to a somewhat mysterious quad injury.

Leonard was initially targeting a return last week, but that got pushed back indefinitely as he was not yet cleared by his personal medical staff to return. After that game against Minnesota, that was the apparent target date, some players on the Spurs had questions about Leonard’s injury and wanted to get an update from their teammate. News of this players only meeting broke on Thursday, with Adrian Wojnarowski reporting the team was “imploring” Leonard to return to the team this season.

That particular nugget was quickly refuted by Spurs guard Danny Green, who took to Twitter to say Woj “couldn’t be anymore incorrect” about his report.