Darius Bazley may have taken the first step in ending the NCAA’s long-held grip on the path to the National Basketball Association.

Fresh off an 11 point, 7 rebounds and 2 assists performance in the McDonald’s All-American Game on Wednesday, the eighth-ranked prospect in the country on 247Sports’ Composite Rankings announced on Thursday that he’s decommiting from Syracuse and turning pro, heading straight to the NBA G League.

Bazley had strong words for the move in a story written by Yahoo’s Shams Charania, which dropped on Thursday. In in, Bazley explained why he wants to clear a path for high school athletes to turn pro directly after graduation instead of playing college hoops.