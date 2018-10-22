Getty Image

Darius Bazley has changed his pre-NBA plans a few times, but everything seems to be working out for him these days. Bazley opted not to go to Syracuse University for what would presumably be his one-and-done season before he entered the NBA Draft. Bazley announced in March that he would skip Syracuse and instead play in the NBA’s G League, making a salary while training for the NBA Draft.

The move was one that Bazley characterized as starting a “fire” of sorts, allowing NBA hopefuls to bypass the NCAA and forge a new path into the pros. In August, though, Bazley made a new announcement: he would skip the G League, too, instead spending his time training and hoping to be drafted in the NBA despite not playing anywhere the season after his high school career ended.

You can’t train 24 hours a day, though, and so many wondered what he would be doing to fill his time while G Leaguers and NCAA players went to class or worked elsewhere. And the answer for Bazley appears to be a lucrative job with New Balance. Marc Stein of the New York Times reported on Monday that Bazley and his agent have inked a deal with New Balance that would give him an endorsement deal in the hopes that he is, indeed, drafted next summer.