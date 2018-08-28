Getty Image

In late March, five-star high school basketball prospect Darius Bazley made big news in declaring his intention to skip college in favor of a year in the NBA G League. The former Syracuse commitment wasn’t the first prep prospect to seize a path that didn’t include college basketball but, at the time, no player with the pedigree of Bazley had chosen the G League as his barrier to entry and that made for an intriguing storyline.

However, Bazley spoke to Shams Charania of The Athletic this week and indicated that his plan no longer includes the G League, with the talented forward choosing to simply train on his own in preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft. The extensive interview is absolutely worth a full read but Bazley shared part of his rationale, including the fact that NBA agent Rich Paul played a part in the final decision.