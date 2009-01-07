Darius Miles Back On The Market

No need for Tonya Harding‘s boy Jeff Gillooly to go to Memphis. After the Grizzlies loss last night, they waived Darius Miles before boarding a plane for New Jersey. Now that’s cold.
The Blazers’ front office should still be interested in Memphis’ schedule though, because Miles could end up back on their roster (currently at only 13 players) in the form of a 10-day contract. Regardless of his limited playing time, Miles was able to serve his 10-game suspension with the Griz and is ready to go when given the chance. Eight more games with any squad and Miles’ $9 million salary goes back on Portland’s payroll for this season and 2009-10.
“I don’t think you’ve seen the last of him in the NBA,” said Griz general manager Chris Wallace. “He showed he can come back and play in this league.”
Who should sign Miles?
Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal
First it was the D-League article, then Smack this morning…somebody with some power in the NBA front office is reading your guys shit…
so at least you know you at least one reader who pays attention…
This is like posting an ad trying to sell an 87 Geo Metro with 400k miles. It’s a piece of shit that no one would want, advertising it is just throwing money (and blog space) away.
He’s BAAACCKKK!!! He may be comparable to a Geo Metro,but that Geo Metro may get you where u need to be in tough times. I have faith in D.Miles
whyyyyy?
whyyyyy?
Man this is sad in a way, coming out of high school and seeing some of his early play, not to mention a sick cameo in Van Wilder haha, I liked D Miles alot,
I remember that tight Jordan Brand commercial with him and Q, back before Q balloned,
Might be able to call D miles one of the biggest busts/letdowns ever
Hi nickname should be:
Frequent Flier Miles
or maybe just Flier Miles, cause his ass is always flying to tryouts…
come to toronto!!!!
D-Miles never could play in this league, and instead of developing a basketball IQ while injured he sat around smoking weed driving his too cool for school cars. I hope he signs with someone in the D-League so I can see highlights of him getting schooled by Smush Parker
Darius Miles can still play, no question about it. GM’s honestly are scared to pick him up for fear of not being able to make future deals with the Blazers etc. If I was another team, do you REALLY want the Blazers to have the money to become a dynasty. The whole goal is to win championships by any means neccessary. There is nothing morally wrong business-wise with picking him up and getting that money BACK on their payroll. Screw them, they not gonna give you Greg Oden etc. So what if they got the richest owner in sports… This isn’t baseball and he can’t give every player on his team max dollars to stay…
So back to the whole “D-Miles can still play” bit…
There are plenty of teams that could use his presence. In fact, if I were the Clippers, or Pistons etc, I’d jump on him quick. Stop trying to blacklist players from the league, damn.
I agree with KnickFan84, I think a big part of this is simply a bit of fear/collusion not to burn the Trailblazers.
Celtics
Yeah I watched the game yesterday and its obvious he can still play. He had a nice block and played some pretty good D on Jefferson> It actually surprised me when they took him out because he was playing Good!
if he needs to play just another few games and Portland would have to shell out big $$, the Lakers SHOULD sign him. if just to screw the Blazers up, and keep the Lakers atop the division.