Darius Miles Back On The Market

No need for Tonya Harding‘s boy Jeff Gillooly to go to Memphis. After the Grizzlies loss last night, they waived Darius Miles before boarding a plane for New Jersey. Now that’s cold.

The Blazers’ front office should still be interested in Memphis’ schedule though, because Miles could end up back on their roster (currently at only 13 players) in the form of a 10-day contract. Regardless of his limited playing time, Miles was able to serve his 10-game suspension with the Griz and is ready to go when given the chance. Eight more games with any squad and Miles’ $9 million salary goes back on Portland’s payroll for this season and 2009-10.

“I don’t think you’ve seen the last of him in the NBA,” said Griz general manager Chris Wallace. “He showed he can come back and play in this league.”

Who should sign Miles?

Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal