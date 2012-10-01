Darko Is Ready To “Kill Someone”; The Nuggets Want Stealth

Free Darko has been the joking rallying cry since he was taken No. 2 ahead of, well, a ton of All-Stars. He’s such a bust the list gets even longer when fans start mocking. Darko Milicic, wasn’t he the guy in front of Sam Bowie, who was in front of the GOAT? Jokesters, Darko has heard all of it, but he doesn’t need to know every word to know the sentiment behind it: How is he still in the league? Now with the Celtics he took the lead from new teammate Jason Terry‘s media session guidebook and said that he’s willing to do anything to fit into a successful team. Anything. “I’ll do whatever it takes, whatever I need to do to help this team,” he told CSNNE.com “So now, if I have to go kill someone on the court, I’ll kill someone on the court.” It’s kind of a curious way to put it when you consider Kevin Love was talking about Darko when he said he was happy Minnesota rid itself of “bad blood” this offseason. … Bad news in Dallas where a day after Chris Kaman hurt his back in the Mavericks’ first training camp practice, Brandan Wright injured his quadriceps, too. Remember that bubble wrap order we told them to put in yesterday? Make it a double. … The Heat did a lot of things this summer besides rip the Larry O’Brien-sized monkey off LeBron’s back, but most importantly, they changed public opinion about how to win without setting traditional roles. Erik Spoelstra calls it hoops without positions, which works great for Chris Bosh because he apparently can’t gain weight or bulk, so he’s become a floating 4/5 man. We bet the Raptors had every expert in muscle building and retention in Canada flown in to try and create Bosh the frame to play center but he says he gave up on it about three years ago. Bosh gets killed for what he isn’t but we watched him knock down crucial 18-22 foot jumpers in the playoffs last year that were game-changers. Is he the beginning of the “spread offense” look of college football in the NBA, where size isn’t as good as speed? … Hit the jump to hear about Nuggets’ cover being blown. …