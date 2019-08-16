Daryl Morey Makes The Case That James Harden Is A Better Scorer Than Michael Jordan

Getty Image

The NBA offseason exists as a time for basketball fans to count down the days until the next season starts. This oftentimes includes searching for any bit of basketball news or banter that might pop up and having a strong, visceral reaction to it, because during the offseason, any opportunity to discuss basketball is relished. Thanks to Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, that sort of thing popped up this week, when he did the extremely Morey move of using numbers to spark a debate.

Morey appeared on the Selfmade with Nadeshot podcast and proclaimed that Rockets star James Harden is better at scoring than anyone to play the game, including Hall of Fame inductee and arguably the greatest player in league history Michael Jordan.

“Based on literally — like, you give James Harden the ball, and before you’re giving up the ball, how many points do you generate, which is how you should measure offense — James Harden is by far No. 1 in NBA history,” Morey said around the half hour mark of the pod. “And he was No. 1 even [with] the Oklahoma City Thunder, it’s just he was coming off the bench, it was a little more hidden, so you needed good data to sort of suss that out.”