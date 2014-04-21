Daryl Morey Convinces Slim Thug & Bun B To Make Rockets Remix Of “3 Kings”

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey hosts the Sloan Sports Analytics conference at his Alma mater of MIT every year, and he’s one of the most astute analytics minds in the NBA today. It also seems he’s a fan of Houston’s local rap scene. Morey recently contacted Bun B to remix Slim Thug‘s 2005 hit, “3 Kings,” for his Houston Rockets.

Slim Thug and Bun B — one half of the iconic UGK (Underground Kingz) if you’re unfamiliar — came up with their Rockets remix of “3 Kings” within a day and debuted it at a concert across the street from the Toyota Center before the Rockets took on the Blazers tonight in Game 1.

The remix below, which Morey tweeted out earlier today, features a number of references to current Rockets players, and Morey was spotted bobbing his head to the number as the two emcees wrapped up their show with the remix.

Rockets fans turn out 4 @BunBTrillOG w/guest @slimthugga! 7:45 TONIGHT in front of arena! 3 Kings Rockets remix! http://t.co/AeOdQ1bWAk — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) April 20, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Slim Thug told the AP: “Just wanted to support the team. Bun B gave me a call and said that the general manager liked the 3 Kings so we just got together real quick and made a remix for it just to show love for our team.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.