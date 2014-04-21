Daryl Morey Convinces Slim Thug & Bun B To Make Rockets Remix Of “3 Kings”

04.21.14 4 years ago

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey hosts the Sloan Sports Analytics conference at his Alma mater of MIT every year, and he’s one of the most astute analytics minds in the NBA today. It also seems he’s a fan of Houston’s local rap scene. Morey recently contacted Bun B to remix Slim Thug‘s 2005 hit, “3 Kings,” for his Houston Rockets.

Slim Thug and Bun B — one half of the iconic UGK (Underground Kingz) if you’re unfamiliar — came up with their Rockets remix of “3 Kings” within a day and debuted it at a concert across the street from the Toyota Center before the Rockets took on the Blazers tonight in Game 1.

The remix below, which Morey tweeted out earlier today, features a number of references to current Rockets players, and Morey was spotted bobbing his head to the number as the two emcees wrapped up their show with the remix.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Slim Thug told the AP: “Just wanted to support the team. Bun B gave me a call and said that the general manager liked the 3 Kings so we just got together real quick and made a remix for it just to show love for our team.”

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGS"3 Kings"BUN BDaryl MoreyHouston RocketsLatest NewsSLIM THUG

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP