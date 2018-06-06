Getty Image

The Houston Rockets weren’t exactly shy about their stated goal of beating the Golden State Warriors this season. Perhaps the Rockets would have achieved that goal in the Western Conference Finals had Chris Paul not gotten hurt, but unfortunately for the fine folks in Houston, they fell short and started their summers a little earlier than anyone would have hoped.

Still, the fact that the Rockets were so open about wanting to take down Golden State and came up short at the hands of the Warriors means this season ended on as sour of a note as you can imagine. Based on comments that general manager Daryl Morey made on ESPN, though, it doesn’t appear he’s going to be undeterred by how the year came to an end.

Morey appeared on ESPN on Tuesday and was asked about his obsession with beating Golden State. In his eyes, being obsessed with taking down the Warriors should be every team’s No. 1 priority.