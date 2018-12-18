Dave Joerger Clarified Doncic Comments And Thinks Bagley And Fox Can Be ‘The Next Durant-Westbrook’

12.17.18 49 mins ago

Kings coach Dave Joerger spoke on Sunday ahead of Sacramento’s win over the Mavs and had some glowing comments about Luka Doncic that were hard not to read as him, at least to an extent, lamenting the Kings’ front office passing on Doncic in the draft.

That wasn’t to say he isn’t pleased with Marvin Bagley III, but him noting he didn’t see a ceiling for Doncic, “unfortunately for us,” certainly made it seem as though he did feel they might’ve missed out. On Monday, Joerger was quick to clarify his comments before they took on too much of a life of their own.

Joerger, who has had some reported tensions with Kings management, namely assistant GM Brandon Williams, made sure to note he wasn’t taking any veiled shots at the front office and went so far as to proclaim the team’s last two draft picks in Bagley and De’Aaron Fox, “the next Durant-Westbrook.”

