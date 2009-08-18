David Falk: The Life Of A Superagent

Every day, there are certain articles that are a must read. Today, one such article is from Scott Miller of The Washington Times on the legendary superagent David Falk.
While the depth and breadth of his work is amazing, there was one summer that stood apart from the rest. In 1996, some of Falk’s biggest clients included free agents Michael Jordan, Juwan Howard, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo and Kenny Anderson. In just six days, Falk negotiated $335 million in contracts including a one-year, $30 million deal for Jordan that still hasn’t been topped in any sport, and $15 million-a-year deals for Howard and Mourning at a time when Chris Webber, made just $9.5 million as the league’s highest-paid forward.
While Falk’s roster isn’t quite as impressive anymore, featuring Elton Brand, Mike Bibby, Jeff Green, Roy Hibbert and Toney Douglas, he’s still putting in work.
Nice read.
i didnt even bother reading the article.
but david faulk is the reason the term SUPER AGENT exist.
He is the reason HBO aired the show “Arliss”.
David Faulk is the reason sports management majors go to law school.
I would rather Ari Gold as my agent
@Tim W
How good is this new season of Entourage? Amazing!
^^
Yeah man Ari is sooo funny, and nice appearance by steve nash last week. Drama playing golf and me on the floor
Great article. Falk is a class act. I love the priority he places on relationships/loyalty. He deserves every penny he’s ever made…people are more than resources…learn that and you’ll go far!!