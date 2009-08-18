David Falk: The Life Of A Superagent

Every day, there are certain articles that are a must read. Today, one such article is from Scott Miller of The Washington Times on the legendary superagent David Falk.

While the depth and breadth of his work is amazing, there was one summer that stood apart from the rest. In 1996, some of Falk’s biggest clients included free agents Michael Jordan, Juwan Howard, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo and Kenny Anderson. In just six days, Falk negotiated $335 million in contracts including a one-year, $30 million deal for Jordan that still hasn’t been topped in any sport, and $15 million-a-year deals for Howard and Mourning at a time when Chris Webber, made just $9.5 million as the league’s highest-paid forward.

While Falk’s roster isn’t quite as impressive anymore, featuring Elton Brand, Mike Bibby, Jeff Green, Roy Hibbert and Toney Douglas, he’s still putting in work.

Click HERE to read the whole article, and tell us what you think below.