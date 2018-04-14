Former Grizzlies Coach David Fizdale Says He Has Interviews Lined Up With The Knicks And Suns

#New York Knicks
04.14.18

The Memphis Grizzlies caused heads to turn around the league earlier this season when the team decided to fire head coach David Fizdale. While there were rumblings that Marc Gasol didn’t see eye-to-eye with his coach, Fizdale is a respected coach whose name was almost certainly going to get kicked around as coaching vacancies opened up around the league.

Now that we’ve officially reached coaching search season, it looks like that’s going to be the case. Fizdale was in Oakland this weekend for the start of the series between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs.

But before things tipped off, Fizdale attended Warriors practice on Friday. While there, he dropped an interesting tidbit about his future. Fizdale told the press that he has a pair of interviews lined up in the coming week: One is with the New York Knicks, the other is with the Phoenix Suns.

