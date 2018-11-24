David Fizdale Thinks Noah Vonleh Might Be The Knicks’ ‘Most Complete Player’

11.23.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The New York Knicks are still firmly rooted in their rebuilding process, but they have more reason for optimism this season than they have in many years. They’re under new management, they have a savvy coach in David Fizdale, and they’re developing a young and talented nucleus to play alongside franchise cornerstone Kristaps Porzingis when he returns from injury.

The strides they’re making, of course, aren’t really reflected in the win-loss column, as they’re just 4-15 on the season. They have some promising rookies in Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson, and Fizdale has been able to coax solid contributions out of guys like Enes Kanter, Mario Hezonja, and Noah Vonleh.

In fact, Fizdale had some pretty lofty praise for the latter of that bunch. Vonleh logged big double-doubles in their last two games: 14 points and 14 rebounds in a narrow loss to the Blazers, and 16 points and 10 boards in a big win over the Celtics Wednesday night. It was apparently enough for Fizdale to peg him as the team’s most well-rounded player.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSDavid FizdaleNEW YORK KNICKSNoah Vonleh

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

11.23.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.20.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.19.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.19.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

11.16.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP