The New York Knicks are still firmly rooted in their rebuilding process, but they have more reason for optimism this season than they have in many years. They’re under new management, they have a savvy coach in David Fizdale, and they’re developing a young and talented nucleus to play alongside franchise cornerstone Kristaps Porzingis when he returns from injury.

The strides they’re making, of course, aren’t really reflected in the win-loss column, as they’re just 4-15 on the season. They have some promising rookies in Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson, and Fizdale has been able to coax solid contributions out of guys like Enes Kanter, Mario Hezonja, and Noah Vonleh.

In fact, Fizdale had some pretty lofty praise for the latter of that bunch. Vonleh logged big double-doubles in their last two games: 14 points and 14 rebounds in a narrow loss to the Blazers, and 16 points and 10 boards in a big win over the Celtics Wednesday night. It was apparently enough for Fizdale to peg him as the team’s most well-rounded player.