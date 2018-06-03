David Griffin Explained Why The Sixers Have A ‘Leg Up’ On Signing LeBron James

#Philadelphia 76ers #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
06.03.18 1 hour ago

LeBron James‘ hopes for another NBA title took a significant hit when Game 1 of the NBA Finals was essentially dribbled away by J.R. Smith. It was a tragic event for Cleveland Cavaliers fans who know their time with James on the roster might be coming to an end. He can be a free agent this summer, after all, and many people believe he will head for greener pastures.

Since there will be no real news on this until it happens, though, everyone is looking for opinions from those who know James and the Cavaliers that might have some additional insight into what will happen. That includes former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin, who left the team abruptly just before the NBA Draft last year.

Griffin often appears in the media to give his take on NBA going ons, and on Sunday he was asked why the Philadelphia 76ers might have an advantage in signing James this summer. The connection is one that’s been brought up before: James’ agent, Rich Paul, is connected with a number of different clients, including Philly’s standout rookie Ben Simmons.

