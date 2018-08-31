Getty Image

Tyronn Lue has only been a head coach with LeBron James on his roster. That’s all going to change during the 2018-19 campaign, as the best player in the world is in Los Angeles and Lue is now tasked with getting the James-less Cavaliers back to the postseason.

It’s a tall task, as Cleveland has only made the playoffs 13 times in the 37 years James hasn’t been on the team. The good news for the Cavs, though, is that the guy who hired Lue thinks he’s in for a big year.

Former Cleveland general manager David Griffin appeared on the Wine and Gold Talk podcast and gave a full endorsement to Lue, saying that he believes the Cavs coach is “going to be the best version of himself he’s ever been.”