Visual Evidence: David Lee Has A Hole In His Elbow

#Golden State Warriors
12.14.10 8 years ago 18 Comments

If you’re a Golden State Warriors fan, chances are you already know about the fine work of beat writer Marcus Thompson. But in case you missed it across your Twitter feed last night, Thompson showed the world exactly what David Lee has been dealing with after Wilson Chandler lost a tooth in his elbow. WARNING! This is gross. Check it out:

So what is one to do with such a hole? Thanks to our friend Trey Kerby at The Basketball Jones, we have five ways to fix Lee’s elbow hole: cork, wine bottle stopper, sandbag, miniature clone of himself or Wilson Chandler. Hilarious.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors
TAGSDAVID LEEDimeMagGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSReal StoriesWilson Chandler

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP