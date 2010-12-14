Visual Evidence: David Lee Has A Hole In His Elbow

If you’re a Golden State Warriors fan, chances are you already know about the fine work of beat writer Marcus Thompson. But in case you missed it across your Twitter feed last night, Thompson showed the world exactly what David Lee has been dealing with after Wilson Chandler lost a tooth in his elbow. WARNING! This is gross. Check it out:

So what is one to do with such a hole? Thanks to our friend Trey Kerby at The Basketball Jones, we have five ways to fix Lee’s elbow hole: cork, wine bottle stopper, sandbag, miniature clone of himself or Wilson Chandler. Hilarious.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.