David Lee out 4-6 weeks, done with Team USA

The Warriors surely aren’t happy about this. David Lee can’t be either. Marc J. Spears of Yahoo! Sports tweeted earlier today that Lee would indeed be out for four to six weeks — including the FIBA World Championship — after sustaining a mildly serious injury to his right middle finger.

On the very first day of Team USA training camp on Tuesday, Lee hurt the finger, and while he didn’t believe it needed surgery, the Warriors medical staff decided they had to examine Lee. And while it still doesn’t sound like surgery will be in the cards, this injury further limits the USA team’s big man options.

Amar’e Stoudemire has already pulled out of the World Championship this summer because of concerns about his contract’s medical insurance. Robin Lopez is sitting out USA training camp to rehab his back, and Blake Griffin turned down an invite to protect his repaired knee. Now Lee is out, and he was pegged as a player who could’ve play some center. This injury puts more pressure on Brook Lopez and Tyson Chandler to play well. When you have to make a late call for JaVale McGee to come to camp, you know it’s a struggle.

There is no word yet on whether this injury will affect Lee’s training camp status with Golden State.