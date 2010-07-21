David Lee out 4-6 weeks, done with Team USA

The Warriors surely aren’t happy about this. David Lee can’t be either. Marc J. Spears of Yahoo! Sports tweeted earlier today that Lee would indeed be out for four to six weeks — including the FIBA World Championship — after sustaining a mildly serious injury to his right middle finger.
On the very first day of Team USA training camp on Tuesday, Lee hurt the finger, and while he didn’t believe it needed surgery, the Warriors medical staff decided they had to examine Lee. And while it still doesn’t sound like surgery will be in the cards, this injury further limits the USA team’s big man options.
Amar’e Stoudemire has already pulled out of the World Championship this summer because of concerns about his contract’s medical insurance. Robin Lopez is sitting out USA training camp to rehab his back, and Blake Griffin turned down an invite to protect his repaired knee. Now Lee is out, and he was pegged as a player who could’ve play some center. This injury puts more pressure on Brook Lopez and Tyson Chandler to play well. When you have to make a late call for JaVale McGee to come to camp, you know it’s a struggle.
There is no word yet on whether this injury will affect Lee’s training camp status with Golden State.
The Warriors curse lives…
shit! can the warriors get any good luck out here??
They could always ask:
Robocop going in!
The fact you included BJ Mullens on your list makes it invalid.
jamaal magloire is canadian.
so is joel anthony.
just thought i’d pass that on.
I know this might sound crazy, but what about Jared Sullinger?
Give me some Chuck Hayes. A combination of 13 allstars/borderline allstars is combustible. Put Chucky on the team. Grab rebs, set picks, and throw some elbows.
Spain should be favored over US at this point.
Stop it fellas, the three point line is 3 ft closer than the NBA line so players like D-Rose are more than capable of hitting that shot. Plus Coach K is talking about pressuring the whole game with the abundance of quick, athletic guards that they have at their disposal.Coach K wants two points on the fIoor at all times so I expect a starting lineup of Rose, Billups,Gay, Durant and Lopez
Cheer up Warriors, you signed Jeremy Lin
Mildly serious.
Still holding my breath and hoping that Chris Cohan doesn’t go for a final curtain call before the team sale is approved and try to file a lawsuit against David Lee in an attempt to void his contract. Cohan’s skill at antagonizing his best players was unparalleled. Good riddance to him and to the Curse of Cohan.
David Lee needs to get some FU middle finger nail polish just like Lindsey Lohan…