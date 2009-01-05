David Lee Trade Rumor Update

The almost unanimous reaction to yesterday’s breaking Knicks/Blazers trade rumor was that the Knicks would be insane to do this deal.
Today’s Daily News is painting a clearer picture of the deal, one that would include a third team and bring some old faces back to NYC.
The Portland Trail Blazers’ dogged pursuit of David Lee could result in Marcus Camby returning to New York.
Knicks president Donnie Walsh denied that he is working on a three-way deal with the Blazers and Clippers, but several team sources confirmed that Walsh and the Knicks’ coaching staff have discussed the possibility of adding Camby, who was traded from Denver to the Clippers last July.
Portland has been trying for months to acquire Lee, who will become a restricted free agent this summer. Mike D’Antoni would prefer to have the athletic 7-foot Camby as his center as opposed to the 6-9 Lee, who has improved offensively but has struggled on the defensive end.
There was a report of the Knicks being involved in a deal that would send Quentin Richardson to the Clippers and Lee to Portland, with the Knicks getting back Camby and former Knicks first-round pick Channing Frye. Walsh, however, denied having discussed that trade with the Clippers and Blazers.
Source: NY Daily News
Where’s the equal value in that?
Q and for Camby for LA???
Chandler for David Lee for NY??
Both teams can get more…
What about this talk of Knicks possibly dealing Steph to Clippers for Baron…Clips get expiring contract for a less than effective Baron and Knicks get the perfect guard for their systems not Nash or CP3…
kudabeen who the hell mentioned chandler in this entire article?
I may be telling on myself, but doesn’t David Lee look like Randy Spears Jr. ???
random and borderline inappropriate I know…
[en.wikipedia.org]
Not Chandler…Channing…
My bad
i like it better than yesterdays deal…
also…did u see tommy dee at the knicks blog ripped u guys a lil for ur post yesterday
david lee is the only good player on the knicks. why the hell should they trade him? and for what?….and aging marcus camby and punk ass channing frye? if mike d’antoni (who is one of the WORST coaches in the league) ain’t happy with david lee, is he gonna be happy with channing frye?
this dont make no sense. david lee is a restricted free agent, so the knicks don’t really have to trade him. they can match any offer for him in the off season; or the NY punks should just sign-extend him now.
Am I missing something? What do the Clippers gain by trading Camby and getting back only Q Rich? Camby might be the Clippers most important player right now and certainly their best trade bait. They need to get more than Q for Camby.
The Knicks SHOULD trade D.Lee It’s not because we don’t like him as a player, we just need to infuse team with more talent etc. Honestly, Marcus Camby is an upgrade. If they can get Bayless as well with a pick I’m all for it. Here is my quick reasoning which I’ve posted on several sites etc.
1. It’s not like the Knicks have been winning 7 out of 10 games with Lee. We are rebuilding, it’s not about this year but 2010 and beyond so we need flexibility.
2. Lee is replaceable and expendeable. We have Harrington, Tim Thomas, Chandler, Curry, even Gallinari (when comes back, needs to get minutes, probably about 15-25) that can play the 4/5 spot.
3. We need another guard clearly so if moving Lee gets Knicks that, it’s a good move.
4. Camby is a shotblocker, Knicks DESPERATELY need that and he has a midrange jumpshot game which fits system.
I could go on and on but we cant sign him and Nate and if I had to choose between the two, Nate is more of an impact player than Lee, so I’d keep Nate.
The only way the Knicks should trade him is if Baron Davis is coming back as part of the deal. He would thrive in D’Antoni’s system and would be a lure for Lebron in ’10.
Wow.
Clippers would not do this deal just for Richardson. Thats where the Knicks would have to hope Portland can send someone else as part of the deal their way.
knicksfan84
david lee is the only knick who rebounds and doesnt chuck up shots. nate robinson sucks. he cant do any duties of a point guard.
he can’t run an offense. he cant see over a defense. he’s not a floor leader. and he doesnt pressure the ball to initiate a teams defense.
nah dog. david lee is much more of an impact player.
btwn lee and robinson….if either is replaceable, its surely nate.
david lee types are hard to come by. no one on the knicks front line can hustle except for lee. he is the best in the league in throwing the outlet (fastbreak) pass. he can guard bigger players; which harrington and timmy thomas cannt do.
david lee has HEART
no one else in your city does
All this hoopla for 2010 right? Well for the Knicks at least.
Not smart. Keep Lee, he is a good player to have.
If dudes goes to Portland then foul trouble doesn’t become such an issue for the bigs cause you got plenty of em.
Someone should void this trade.
i’m not even a knicks fan and i am getting pissed off. d’antoni is destroying this team for 2010 and not only lebron but all the free agents that will be available (amare, wade, james, etc). its ridiulous, i wouldnt want harrinton AND Tim thomas AND eddy curry on my team. as far as i am concerned the best players on the team is lee and wilson chandler. i hope they get f-up when the time comes around and they cant get anyone
Knicks make out really well in this deal…I just don’t see what Clippers would do this for…Portland giving up Channing for Lee is great and Knicks getting a rebounder to give them more opportunities to jack it and a shooting Big is great, but Clippers giving up Camby for Q is lame…Is Q’s contract expiring or something?
channing is a really good player, it’d be awesoem to see him in a siutation where he can play again
This is horrible…can we please move curry first and who is gonna play the 2…where is frye gonna play…curry harrington thomas chandler gallo now frye and camby…no thanks…doesn’t make sence…get younger please
Have to agree with those who think this is a no-brainer for NY. Lee is probably at his all-time high for trade value right now and NY does not want to break the bank to sign him so he is leaving sooner or later.
If the Clippers are offering Camby for Q you have to make that deal if you are NY. I don’t know what LA is thinking. Absoltuely horrible trade for the Clips who’s only bright spot right now is Camby…Gordon maybe but I’m not sold.
I DON’t understand why the Knicks would take back Channig Frye after they duped the Blazers into thinking he was a future star.
Are they saying Knicks get Camby and Bayless or Camby and Channing?? Bayless would be a better look for the Knicks, but a pick or something would have to go to Clippers to make sense…
why do the blazers want david lee anyway?
to ride their bench?
is he going to start over lamarcus aldridge? or greg oden?
NO. and if david lee is a restricted free agent at the end of the season, do they intend to match?….they better.
if not, whats the point of portland trying to get him? They gonna loose channing frye and jerryd bayless in this trade and lose david lee if they dont match an offer for him in the off season.
i dont see how this will make a lot of sense for portland right now.
This deal sounds good for NY and NY alone…which makes sense considering the last sentence of the post.
Im a big Knicks fan and would lkove to get Camby back. I will even take Frye too he was starting his career off strong. Until, the trade that sent him to Portland resulted in a career downfall. He can get back on track in NY cause he is a midrange shooting big D’Antoni likes that. As, for Camby I have always said he is the most complete center and the 3rd best overall. He is super athletic and gives us a blocking presence as well as a defensive one something we need. He can also score in double-digits and has had a couple of 20/20 games this year. He also has a nice midrange game.
But, I would never trade David Lee he is a keeper to lure in a 2010 FA. Him and Chandler and maybe Duhon are our future. Harrington could be kept if he signs a veteran minimum contract his play shows he is playing for a contract and he would take it. Having Camby would lure in a big name as well.
Instead, of Lee throw Nate in the trade they make the same range in slary and Lee is by far better. Yes, Nate is athletic and can score. But, he frustrates me more than all the Knicks he has no basketball IQ and commits many boneheaded plays he tries to force the action. Anyways, this will re-unite Roy with Nate his good friend and former Washington teammate, so the green light for Camby and Frye coming to NY is still on leaving us intact w/ Lee.
Furthermore, the Knicks need to showcase Curry and pawn him off to Indiana for Daniels and Diener. The trade makes sense financially and talent wise as well. Daniels is a spark plug with great versatile talent on both sides of the court. He scores as much as Nate and gets more rebounds and plays d. Diener can flat out shoot and would take the outrageous 40 mpg load off of Duhon.
Knicks could also go through the exchanging of expiring contracts in a trade w/ Dallas in which Knicks get vet shooting extraodinare Jerry STackhouse. This former scoring champ can produce a bit off the bench for only this year. He wants out of Dallas and Cuban could accomodate this by saving cash and taking up expiring contract in Malik Rose.
Then waive Anthony Roberson and sign Pat Ewing Jr or Jannero Pargo, who is possibly retuning to the NBA on the IA list being that we have a roster space after Mobley retired.
PG. CHRIS DUHON
SG. MARQUIS DANIELS
SF. DAVID LEE
PF. AL HARRINGTON
C. MARCUS CAMBY
6. Wilson Chandler
7. Tim Thomas
8. Jared Jeffries
9. Channing Frye
10. Travis Diener
11. Jerry Stackhouse
12. Danilo Gallinari
IA:
13. Jannero Pargo/Pat Ewing Jr.
14. Jerome James – Contract finally expires
@Antonio
I don’t think Lee has the ball handling or shooting touch required to be a SF in the NBA.
And how do you bench Chandler who has arguably been your best player this season?
Anyone who thinks that Portland traded for Frye because they were in love with his game and thought he would be a star is surely delusional. We got rid of Zach Randolph, that was the only point. You guys got rid of that douche too. Lee would be a nice back up for LMA but I really do think that Portland is after someone else besides Lee. This may just be a smoke screen distraction for what Portland is really up to. Perhaps Caron Butler or Gerald Wallace to Portland? As for the knicks, I really hope they don’t destroy the team, or whatever is left of it at the moment, in hopes that some star like LeBron or Wade will come and play, turn the team around, an win championships. Goodluck to the Knicks, hopefully Portland doesn’t pull a stupid trade. Then again, we do have Kevin Pritchard…
…I bet Q would rather actually marry Brandy than go back to the Clipz….
TRADE,TRADE, TRADE….. When in the hell is MIAMI going to trade for a big man? Magloire should beplaying at the “Y”.