David Lee Trade Rumor Update

The almost unanimous reaction to yesterday’s breaking Knicks/Blazers trade rumor was that the Knicks would be insane to do this deal.

Today’s Daily News is painting a clearer picture of the deal, one that would include a third team and bring some old faces back to NYC.



The Portland Trail Blazers’ dogged pursuit of David Lee could result in Marcus Camby returning to New York. Knicks president Donnie Walsh denied that he is working on a three-way deal with the Blazers and Clippers, but several team sources confirmed that Walsh and the Knicks’ coaching staff have discussed the possibility of adding Camby, who was traded from Denver to the Clippers last July. Portland has been trying for months to acquire Lee, who will become a restricted free agent this summer. Mike D’Antoni would prefer to have the athletic 7-foot Camby as his center as opposed to the 6-9 Lee, who has improved offensively but has struggled on the defensive end. There was a report of the Knicks being involved in a deal that would send Quentin Richardson to the Clippers and Lee to Portland, with the Knicks getting back Camby and former Knicks first-round pick Channing Frye. Walsh, however, denied having discussed that trade with the Clippers and Blazers.

Source: NY Daily News