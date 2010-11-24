David Lee Would Prefer Rabies

Although Wilson Chandler appeared to have received the brunt of David Lee‘s elbow in the Knicks/Warriors matchup on Nov. 10, it turns out the gash left in Lee’s elbow by Chandler’s broken tooth had some lingering effects.
The reason Lee has been sidelined ever since that game — while Chandler didn’t miss any action — for a wound that would typically require a couple bandages and a kiss from his mother is because of the nature in which he received the laceration.
In an article for the Wall Street Journal, the head of orthopedic surgery at Stanford (where Lee was treated) said, “The mouth is a very dirty place.” So dirty in fact that Lee needed two surgeries to treat the infected, grapefruit-sized swelling on his arm.
“It was very, very scary,” Lee told the Warriors website. “The way infections work, they couldn’t find the right antibiotic. They were using strong stuff and nothing worked.
“They were telling me that it had to get better soon or they were going to have to cut it from the biceps to the forearm, filet it open and cut out the muscles,” Lee said. “It’s tough when you don’t know what to expect. I’ve learned that you’re better off to get bit by a rabid dog than a human.”
Lee is slated to return to practice this week and hopefully get back on the court by the end of the month. The Warriors have been reeling without him, losing five of their last six games and giving up 107.3 points a night. Unfortunately for the Warriors, “The Gorilla” Dan Gadzuric isn’t an adequate replacement.
they were teammates last year. Lee probably knows what Chandler’s mouth has been kissing or worse.
hope this guy returns soon. i miss him in a knick jersey
holy cow that is scary- hope he gets better soon. im w/ nyk on this one- i hope he finds his way back in a knicks jersey before his career is over. class act.
Lee got bit by Yukmouth lol
And people say that Dirk wasn’t tough last year when he and Carl Landry had a similar meeting…
Apparently whoever Wilson Chandler’s been kissing is far worse than Carl Landry’s squeeze.
@3 – LMAO @ “Yukmouth” – I’m gonna start using that one instead of the old standby “smells like you’ve been snackin’ on farts”.
WTF type of herps does Chandler have? I don’t care what fucking reason Lee is out, but he’s got to get his underperforming ass back up on that court and put up some STATS. Guy is killing my fantasy team, he’s got to quit being a puss and get it done.
Glad he’s doing better. Bacterial infections are NO JOKE. As said in the article above, it can be hard as hell finding the right antibiotic to fight it and there is always the risk you could lose a limb or even die from it.
D-Lee is a fucking beast.
control… that was a stupid comment. The guy was close to getting is arm muscles ripped apart, and you “don’t care what fucking reason” he’s out because it’s hurting your fantasy team? Perspective, man!
Phileus
Yeah, I was completely serious. (this statement is still sarcasm btw)
Fantasy basketball is serious business though, I picked this guy up with my 2nd pick and he’s been letting me down. Guy lost me at least two categories in match ups already because he dropped 0pts and 3rbs, when all I needed was 10/10. My fantasy basketball team really means nothing at all, to anyone, at any level…but he’ll get a lil’ bit of hate from me until he’s back putting up numbers.
MRSA is nasty shiz. David Lee got lucky, for certain, people definitely lose limbs from that bacterial infection.
eat a dick control ;)
I’m looking to kick Kaman’s faggot ass to the curb but can;t bring myself too drop him. Wanna trade?
great quote from realgm user mowcrowbar:
“Even his immune system doesn’t have any defense.”