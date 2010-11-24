David Lee Would Prefer Rabies

Although Wilson Chandler appeared to have received the brunt of David Lee‘s elbow in the Knicks/Warriors matchup on Nov. 10, it turns out the gash left in Lee’s elbow by Chandler’s broken tooth had some lingering effects.

The reason Lee has been sidelined ever since that game — while Chandler didn’t miss any action — for a wound that would typically require a couple bandages and a kiss from his mother is because of the nature in which he received the laceration.

In an article for the Wall Street Journal, the head of orthopedic surgery at Stanford (where Lee was treated) said, “The mouth is a very dirty place.” So dirty in fact that Lee needed two surgeries to treat the infected, grapefruit-sized swelling on his arm.

“It was very, very scary,” Lee told the Warriors website. “The way infections work, they couldn’t find the right antibiotic. They were using strong stuff and nothing worked.

“They were telling me that it had to get better soon or they were going to have to cut it from the biceps to the forearm, filet it open and cut out the muscles,” Lee said. “It’s tough when you don’t know what to expect. I’ve learned that you’re better off to get bit by a rabid dog than a human.”

Lee is slated to return to practice this week and hopefully get back on the court by the end of the month. The Warriors have been reeling without him, losing five of their last six games and giving up 107.3 points a night. Unfortunately for the Warriors, “The Gorilla” Dan Gadzuric isn’t an adequate replacement.