David Robinson Believes The Warriors Only Have A ‘Short Window’ For Winning Titles

08.24.16 2 years ago 6 Comments

David Robinson

The Golden State Warriors have played for the last two NBA titles, winning in 2015 and getting upset by the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer. They then added Kevin Durant to their roster. Now the Warriors are the presumptive favorite once again to win it all. But Hall of Famer David Robinson believes they better enjoy it while it lasts.

The Admiral thinks the Warriors have a “short window” for winning titles.

Here’s what Robinson, who won two NBA titles with the Spurs in his lengthy NBA career, had to say about the Warriors’ future:

“It takes time, you look at what happened with LeBron, Wade, and Bosh. It took them a year or two to get their legs underneath them and figure things out and even then that run was relatively short. So if you’re able to put together a team like this, you’re generally going to have a short window because you can’t pay all those guys to keep them together. There’s the short window that’s going to end relatively quickly and it’s not as easy as going out to play.”

There are a couple of quibbles with Robinson’s statement. For starters, it “took time” for the Heat to figure things out. And in their four years together they went to four NBA Finals and won two titles, which is as many as Robinson won in 14 years. Even if you call four years a “short window,” if you make it to four finals that’s a real quality over quantity situation.

Then there’s the assertion that the Warriors can’t financially keep their core together. Golden State can use Bird Rights on some of their key players, which would allow them to go over the cap (which is at record highs right now). The Warriors can realistically stay together for a little while – if their incredibly rich owner wants to.

Basically, the Warriors’ window may not be as short as Robinson asserts. Even if it is, there should be enough time for them to potentially get a couple more rings.

(Via Complex, h/t Yahoo! Sports)

