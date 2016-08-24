The Golden State Warriors have played for the last two NBA titles, winning in 2015 and getting upset by the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer. They then added Kevin Durant to their roster. Now the Warriors are the presumptive favorite once again to win it all. But Hall of Famer David Robinson believes they better enjoy it while it lasts.
The Admiral thinks the Warriors have a “short window” for winning titles.
Here’s what Robinson, who won two NBA titles with the Spurs in his lengthy NBA career, had to say about the Warriors’ future:
“It takes time, you look at what happened with LeBron, Wade, and Bosh. It took them a year or two to get their legs underneath them and figure things out and even then that run was relatively short. So if you’re able to put together a team like this, you’re generally going to have a short window because you can’t pay all those guys to keep them together. There’s the short window that’s going to end relatively quickly and it’s not as easy as going out to play.”
There are a couple of quibbles with Robinson’s statement. For starters, it “took time” for the Heat to figure things out. And in their four years together they went to four NBA Finals and won two titles, which is as many as Robinson won in 14 years. Even if you call four years a “short window,” if you make it to four finals that’s a real quality over quantity situation.
Then there’s the assertion that the Warriors can’t financially keep their core together. Golden State can use Bird Rights on some of their key players, which would allow them to go over the cap (which is at record highs right now). The Warriors can realistically stay together for a little while – if their incredibly rich owner wants to.
Basically, the Warriors’ window may not be as short as Robinson asserts. Even if it is, there should be enough time for them to potentially get a couple more rings.
I agree with him though.
I know Kerr is damn good coach but to manage this level of talent given that Thompson said he was not going to sacrifice his shots and given that Green would want equal billing fosters a situation gives me some hesitance to say they will run roughshod through league for next few years…
“And in their four years together they went to four NBA Finals and won two titles, which is as many as Robinson won in 14 years. Even if you call four years a ‘short window,’ if you make it to four finals that’s a real quality over quantity situation.”
Except Robinson isn’t talking about making it to the Finals, he’s talking about winning them, and you basically proved his point. When you create an unbeatable super team and lose 50% of the time, it’s not that unbeatable.
Don’t disagree with The Admiral. Pump your brakes kid, that man’s a national treasure!
So, to be memorable you have to fit the “dynasty” requirement which is a three-peat (do I need to send Pat Riley a check now?), last done by the Kobe/Shaq Lakers. Or to be nice, let’s just say three rings for the core guys. If the Warriors win this year they have two.
After this season Steph, Iggy and Livingston will be UFAs. Klay has one more year. Dray will have three. KD has a player option.
I’m not sure how many guys you can sign at a time with Bird Rights, but assuming they could do it on Steph, Iggy and Livingston wouldn’t leave much to fill out the rest of the roster. And even if KD picked up his 2017-18 option, he’s not eligible for Bird Rights the next year after just two seasons in GS.
The Admiral is right.
And to what you said about him winning 2 Championships in 14 years. Think harder about the subject at hand. He won two Championships in 4 years. Because he had a small window.
hmm…listen to a Hall of Fame basketball player about basketball or a no name blogger? decisions, decisions.
And on your beloved Heat. Their window had closed. The Spurs had figured them out and left a template for other teams to follow. LeBron knew that and made the right move, straight to CLE and some younger guns.
Even if they hadn’t been embarrassed in the finals – Jesus Shuttleworth said he was probably going to retire, D.Wade was breaking down and going to be one of those guys not playing back-to-back nights (leaving guess who to carry the load) and maybe people knew what direction Bosh was headed in as well. That was a four year window. A solid four years but it was slammed shut at the end by the Spurs 4-1 with some help with old age.
They can probably keep their core players, but it’ll be tough for them to keep key role players like Iggy after this upcoming season and the salary cap not raising as high as they’d hope. The one thing we forget to talk about being a key factor for the Dubs being dominant was their depth. There were playoff games where 11 dudes we getting on the floor, despite it being the time of the year where rotations usually tighten. They already lost Bogut, who was someone who gave LeBron problems when driving to the basket.
Still think the Warriors are the clear favorites for next year, but it’s not gonna be a cakewalk with less depth and questions looming in the near future. Last season was the perfect storm (until the Finals).