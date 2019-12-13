Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Needed Emergency Surgery For A Brain Hemorrhage

David Stern was a central figure in the NBA for nearly five decades, beginning as outside counsel, proceeding to general counsel and executive vice president, and eventually serving as the league’s commissioner for 30 years before retiring in 2014. Since then, Stern hasn’t been in the limelight quite as much but, at the age of 77, he is revered for his contributions to both the league and the sport of basketball, acting as “commissioner emeritus” on behalf of the NBA.

Unfortunately, Stern suffered a health concern that required emergency surgery. The NBA announced on Thursday evening that Stern “suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage earlier today for which he underwent emergency surgery,” also saying “our thoughts and prayers are with David and his family.” Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Stern “collapsed at the Brasserie 8.5 Restaurant in Manhattan” on Thursday before making his way to the hospital in emergency fashion.

Stern was inducted into both the Basketball Hall of Fame (in Springfield) and FIBA Hall of Fame upon his retirement in 2014. He was succeeded in the role of NBA commissioner by Adam Silver, who still holds that role. At this time, no further details are available, though this is a situation to closely monitor in the coming hours and days.