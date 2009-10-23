David Stern On LeBron: “He May Be The Best Player Ever”

#Michael Jordan #Kobe Bryant #LeBron James
10.23.09 9 years ago 63 Comments

In 25 years as league commissioner, David Stern has seen his fair share of great players from Michael Jordan to Larry Bird to Kobe Bryant. So who’s his favorite all-time player? Stern recently told Rick Harrow from The $ports Take (Versus) in an episode that runs on Oct. 27, that he’s quite the fan of the King.

“He may be the best player ever to have played. Michael might dispute that, but he has a lot of canvas yet on which to paint. I have no doubt the picture is going to be beautiful.”

“You know, he hasn’t won anything yet but he may be the best player ever to descend to this planet. It’s a delight to watch him; it’s a delight to watch him grow, to see his width and breadth, in terms of his interest and capacities. He’s a great kid and a great player.”

Is LeBron the most talented player the league has ever seen?

