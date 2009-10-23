David Stern On LeBron: “He May Be The Best Player Ever”

In 25 years as league commissioner, David Stern has seen his fair share of great players from Michael Jordan to Larry Bird to Kobe Bryant. So who’s his favorite all-time player? Stern recently told Rick Harrow from The $ports Take (Versus) in an episode that runs on Oct. 27, that he’s quite the fan of the King.
“He may be the best player ever to have played. Michael might dispute that, but he has a lot of canvas yet on which to paint. I have no doubt the picture is going to be beautiful.”
“You know, he hasn’t won anything yet but he may be the best player ever to descend to this planet. It’s a delight to watch him; it’s a delight to watch him grow, to see his width and breadth, in terms of his interest and capacities. He’s a great kid and a great player.”
Is LeBron the most talented player the league has ever seen?
lol….. D.Stern sure knows how to sell. And one way or another, he’ll MAKE SURE LeBron goes to the FT line enuff to become the all-time leading scorer. He did it with AI, and look how far that got an undersized 2G. With LBJ ,as Flight and Willie from White men can’t jump would say “that shit is Too Easy… Too Easy… I’m done, I don’t want to play no more”.
David Stern obviously didn’t take his medication before making that statement and I’m a huge Lebron fan, you cant call someone great unless they have won a few rings or at least was a factor in there team winning it all, that’s like saying Dominique Wilkins who practically averaged 4 less points in his prime and 1 less rebound should be named the greatest, this is a slap in the Face to Mike Jordan who won 3 rings took an extended vacation and came back and won 3 more, that’s called great, Kobe who won 3, got rid of the yellow bus and won 1 more that’s called great, Lebron is a monster but we cannot call him great until he achieves greatness!
Stern is Jeff Portnoy from Tropic Thunder
I wonder what he thinks about Stephen Curry…….
control had the best answer. i do think he may be the best athlete, but not best player or most talented.
DIME, i’m a huge fan of yours.
I buy every fucking copy of every monthly edition.
But this is why I’ve grown to hate Lebron James over the years. Article after article, after article. I don’t understand the point of this article..are you trying to make fun of Stern by making him look like Lebron’s bitch. Or are you making fun of lebron, and how this article shows proof that Stern favours lebron over the rest of the league. Thus making me think that lebron gets all the calls in his favour, I.E every time a defender touches him.
DIME i love ur shit, but the dick riding’s gotta stop.
Stern is just marketing the product that currently makes he and the NBA the most money.
that is so inappropriate for the commissioner to say.
Translation: “He’s makin me a shitload o money”
How do you mean talented? I mean Naturally 6’9 250 one of the fastest players ever to play especially at that size, but really in general…ridiculous hops for a man that size, crazy dexterity, hand eye coordination. The dude has hell of natural talent…definitely in the upper echelon of talent to play any sport.
Why shouldn’t the commissioner offer his assessment of a player, especially if it’s a player of utmost importance to his league? Stern’s been involved with the NBA since the 1960’s; you’d think he would have picked up a few things about the game since then — I mean, not on the level of the commenters here, what with their jokes about fellatio, but he can do his best. And of COURSE it’s commercially responsible to keep his name in the news; the same thinking applies to why this basketball blog writes about LeBron all the time, he’s the most notorious and important figure in the sport right now.
Stern acknowledges that LeBron has not won a title at this stage of his career. You know who else hadn’t at a corresponding stage? Jordan. Did that make him any less than the best player in the game at that point? It’s a rhetorical question.
First, the commish should never (out loud at least) have a “favorite player” or say that he thinks such and such player is the best ever.
Second, any time someone who says “I know he hasn’t won anything yet but he’s probably the best ever” has just contradicted himself and is basing his assessment on potential only. So more accurately, ‘Bron MAY ONE DAY END UP POSSIBLY BEING the best ever. Why even get into that now?
Third, Stern is an excellent business man. Basketball mind he has NOT.
Oh and fourth, I’m just mad he didn’t say Kobe, that’s all.
Lol talk about pushing the product..
And @ Maynard:
Yes, it definitely DOES mean that Jordan was not the best ever in 1989. He wasn’t the best ever until he had a complete body of work.
he may be the best talent but not the best player ever. M. Jordan will always be the best player ever.
Yeah no surprise here everyone knows Bron is the new face of the NBA and Stern is going to promote him accordingly.
Maynard
You seriously don’t think it’s unprofessional, at the least, for a person in the premier position of power in the league to say something along those lines?
At the very LEAST it will make it difficult to even have the APPEARANCE of being impartial when it comes to making choices about any punishment or dispute that would occur involving LeBron. Now, if something goes down and he rules on LeBron’s side, right or wrong, the otherside is just going to say “well, you are in LeBron’s fan club, that is the only reason you let him get away with this, or are on his side”.
It’s like a judge saying before a court case “yeah, I think the defendant is a crazy mother fucker, I wouldn’t piss on him if he were on fire”. Yeah, he may feel that way, but he has to at least keep the appearance of being impartial.
Stern also took it a step too far with his praise. He’s talking about LeBron like he’s Jesus in the second coming. “the best player to descend to this planet”, seriously? That is higher praise than I could offer ANYONE. That crosses into stalker territory.
David Stern is a marketing genius!!! That is all I have to say … I wonder how his praise of Yao is repped in China. Bron is young, the new face of the game … these comments make perfect sense.
What a salesman. Gotta admit, LeBron is fun to watch, though. Just need to ignore the refs favoring him and giving him freebies… but he’s not the only one that gets this.
that comments says so much..explains a lot of bias officiating for this cat that i’ve noticed since he got into the league and the apex of that bias was seen clearly in that orlando magic series when this cat was tripping and falling into players and they were getting called for fouls…thanks for confirming the bias we already knew you had for Bron Stern…real unprofessional,it’s time for a new comissioner and i’ve been saying this for sometime especially when he put on blinders to refs gambling on games this guy epitomizes everything wrong and dishonest with sports.
“Just need to ignore the refs favoring him and giving him freebies”WTF?man this is whats wrong with sports and Bron gets calls it took Kobe and Jordan years to get.
GOD forbid but if LeBron gets injured, Stern will just find a new top ho to pimp. Course a pimp always gonna make their top selling girl look like the best. In LeBron’s case he is a young reliable ho too. Stern just pimpin, nothing more and nothing less.
Damn people why take this shit so seriously he’s selling his product wtf do u guys want him to talk about? Zack randolph?
Whatta lil biatch. ANyone else notice during the ecf finals lebron literally had every game shooting around 10-25 yet still got 40 pts???
DUH, if your at the line 20 times a damn game. i believe his ft average was around 21 at one point, A NEW NBA RECORD. Those games are boring as hell to watch, he literally is still at 75% WHEN he gets 20 freaking chances. He’s just too overrated, in my opinion.
knock knock i feel you,see that’s what you guys are trying to get everyone to over look he’s not marketing his product his products market themselves he’s making obvious his bias. Knock, knock hit the nail on the head that orlando magic series was ridiculous they practically gift wrapped the series for him but he’s such a poor free-throw shooter so the best team actually won.The bias is bad for sports and than you go on record with that kind of quote, like I’ve said for sometime,Stern has done his time took the league to new heights but it’s time for him to step down he’s damaged goods and is a company man.We need fresh ideas,new blood in his position.He’s my least favorite commissioner in all of sports.
Ian?where taking it way too serious?your taking it too casually. He’s disrespecting the integrity of the game,no professionalism at all and it just so happens his statement is supported by how we see ref officiate games Bron plays in.I refuse to watch a fixed fight, J,Kobe,TD spent years in the L before they got the benefit of most calls, this cat came into the league and
was getting those calls, no paying of dues. Commish your foul for that one and need to be over taken by coup.lol.
Is this what happens when you become commish for too long? you get stupid? big LB fan, but he has to win something first.
Isiah Thomas as the Next NBA commissioner… anyone? :P
completely disrespecting the game and than you say he’s better than J and this cat got one MVP on his resume…if that’s not tainted and bias I don’t know what is.
I’ll say what I have said about LB all along, win something and then lets talk – otherwise you might as well be the Dan Marino of the L.
These comments strike as odd coming from Stern who never usually says these sorts of things. Every marquee NBA player has had some sort of scandal at some point and it is only a matter of time before Bron has his.
Personally if Stern should be riding anyone at this point it’s Kobe because the Mamba is the most popular player in both Asia and Europe where Stern is trying very hard to market the NBA, all this hot air around Bron is tired.
Kobe and Mike didn’t even hear this noise because they have a combined 10, count em’ 10 rings between them both. Ball up Bron, otherwise your just Clyde Drexler.
well put rare air, this has been my arguement all along they’ve given this cat his stripes way to early.It’s like he hasn’t had to earn the respect he’s gotten. He came into the L and they were already calling him King putting him in the same sentence with J, when you had vets who paid there dues already.
David “SuperHead” Stern is a Business Man… He was able to make the NBA one of the best leagues… he still is…
people are hatin’ on LeBron the same way they hated Kobe before… well, LeBron is Superman without the cape… and everyone bought the hype… why market someone who doesn’t have a fancy on…
SuperHead was wrong in sayin’ the greatest player ever…
he could’ve just settled with, “I see a Bright Future in this Kid…” or “He’s one of the best players that i’ve ever seen” ‘coz guys c’mon, 6’9, 250lbs., as quick as any point guard in the league… + mad hops… has a solid frame for someone who can play all positions… “He’s an athletic Freak”.
Stern, if that was your statement, i wouldn’t disagree… :D
and see rare air that’s my problem with the media and Stern they constantly overlook Kobe and go straight to Bron when he’s done nothing that Kobe aint already done atleast twice.Than he takes forever and a day to levy a fine against Bron for not speaking to the media???Wow,that’s a rule if you don’t speak to media after the playoffs(win or lose)you get fined, why the long time to deliberate?…wait we’ve just received our answer from Stern…”He may be the best player ever to have played. Michael might dispute that, but he has a lot of canvas yet on which to paint. I have no doubt the picture is going to be beautiful.”
Lebron has the best PER since Jordan. But he’s a ways from getting to Jordan’s level just yet, though not as far as people think.
douglas
no it wasnt professional but damn he wants to sell so what better way to do it than using his hotest product? do i like it no but it shouldnt affect you guys like that either.
how is his mvp tainted? stern doesnt choose the winner.
selig is the worst commish in all sports.
dagomar
quick question who has the 4th highest per alltime? 7th?
[www.basketball-reference.com]
oh shit would you look at that hehe
@ ian
david robinson and tim duncan.. what does that hafta do with anything?
if you were refering to lebron and kobe, on which this conversation revolves, they are 3rd and 15th respectively..
@ control
.. best post of the year.
funny thing is in a few years he’s gonna be singing someone else’s praises…
no man im messing im prob the biggest spurs fan here thats why i mentioned it and the admiral is my fav player ever.