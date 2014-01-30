David Stern Presents The Top 10 On The Late Show With David Letterman

#David Letterman
01.30.14 5 years ago

The longest tenured sports commissioner in history, David Stern, will officially cease to be the NBA’s commissioner starting this weekend. Deputy commissioner Adam Silver will take over more formally during the NBA’s All-Star weekend in New Orleans two weeks from now, and so Stern is doing the media rounds. He appeared on David Letterman to announce the “Top 10 things he’s learned in 30 years as NBA commissioner.”

Stern started off cheesy, but he’s not someone that’s going to ruffle any feathers, unless you’re talking about the feathers on Dennis Rodman‘s scarf or fedora.

Our favorite, because of the way Stern said it and Letterman’s reaction, was No. 3: “Moisten needle before inserting.” Just a ton of fun between two of the drollest human beings that ever entered the public eye.

What’s your favorite David Stern moment?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#David Letterman
TAGSADAM SILVERdavid lettermanDAVID STERNDENNIS RODMANDr. JLATE SHOW WITH DAVID LETTERMANSmack

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP