David Stern Presents The Top 10 On The Late Show With David Letterman

The longest tenured sports commissioner in history, David Stern, will officially cease to be the NBA’s commissioner starting this weekend. Deputy commissioner Adam Silver will take over more formally during the NBA’s All-Star weekend in New Orleans two weeks from now, and so Stern is doing the media rounds. He appeared on David Letterman to announce the “Top 10 things he’s learned in 30 years as NBA commissioner.”

Stern started off cheesy, but he’s not someone that’s going to ruffle any feathers, unless you’re talking about the feathers on Dennis Rodman‘s scarf or fedora.

Our favorite, because of the way Stern said it and Letterman’s reaction, was No. 3: “Moisten needle before inserting.” Just a ton of fun between two of the drollest human beings that ever entered the public eye.

What’s your favorite David Stern moment?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.